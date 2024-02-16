Every Black Designer Showing & Presenting At London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024

Getty Images

London Fashion Week is officially in full swing with this Fall/Winter 2024 season starting from February 16 to 20. Black designers even in London are not celebrated as much as they should be. More established names like Wales Bonner, Martine Rose, and even Bianca Saunders can give the illusion that they are, but contrarily, Black designers and Black talent in general are not celebrated to the extent as their white or non-Black counterparts. That’s why we at ESSENCE find it of the utmost importance to uplift our own designers and talent throughout all facets of the fashion industry.

In the coming days shows and presentations from rising British-Nigerian designer Tolu Coker, emerging designer Abigail Ajobi, and established line Ahluwalia will commence. LFW tends to be a favorite in the fashion industry thanks to Central Saint Martins, an arts and desig school in London where legendary designers like John Galliano and Alexander McQueen got their start. Keep scrolling to know all the Black designers to look out for this season.

Tolu Coker – February 16

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: A model walks the runway at the Tolu Coker show during London Fashion Week February 2024 at the BFC NEWGEN Show Space on February 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images)

British Nigerian designer Tolu Coker is making a name for herself. She launched her brand in 2018 after graduating from Central Saint Martins. Coker is also a multimedia artist so her designs are often from her own experiences. She has an incredible eye for storytelling through the format of clothing and also uses the vehicle of fashion as a mode for social and political change.

NOK NOK – February 16

Designer Angel Nokonoko who founded his London-based NOK NOK is another CSM graduate. Before launching his brand, he was cutting his teeth at Christian Dior and Galliano gaining knowledge on running a brand. Nokonoko’s designs are inspired by subcultures of music and art like punk rock, hip hop, skateboarding, and more. He works with denim often speaking to another facet of his background–he previously freelanced at Tommy Hilfiger and worked with the brand’s denim.

SABIRAH – February 16

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Ariish Wol attends the Sabirah Collection 1.6 show during London Fashion Week September 2023 at Somerset House on September 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images)

SABIRAH, founded by Deborah Latouche in 2020 is a modest luxury brand for all women. Latouche was a celebrity stylist before launching her brand and felt that it was time to do something new. This personal project was prompted by Latouche wanting clothing that actually suits her as a Muslim woman. She works with sustainable fabrics and makes small quantities of pieces to limit waste.

Ahluwalia – February 17

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 15: A model walks the runway at the Ahluwalia show during London Fashion Week September 2023 at The British Library on September 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Belinda Jiao/BFC/Getty Images)

Ahluwalia was founded by Indian-Nigerian designer Priya Ahluwalia. She often pulls inspiration from the intersections of her cultures as well as the intersections between “near and far, past and present,” as said on her brand’s site. The designer also works with limited quantities of fabrics, often upcycling and using patchwork techniques to limit waste. Her eponymous brand has grown exponentially since her launching in 2018 as her brand is now a multi-award winning label.

LABRUM London – February 17

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 16: A model walks the runway during the Labrum Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as part of the London Fashion Week on September 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

LABRUM London was founded by designer Foday Dumbuya in 2014. The word “labrum” is Latin for “having an edge.” Dumbuya’s designs are inspired by his West African and British heritages. He tells stories through his work with simple silhouettes brought to life with the vibrancy of his West African roots.

EASTWOOD DANSO – February 17

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 04: A model walks at the Eastwood Danso DiscoveryLAB during London Fashion Week Men’s January 2020 at the BFC Designer Showrooms on January 04, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/BFC/Getty Images)

Eastwood Danso founded his eponymous label in 2016 while still in high school. Danso modeled in Samuel Ross’ 2016 collection and others while he built the arc of his business. The Ghanaian-British designer’s works emulate and touch on facets of his British-Ghanaian background, he also fuses politics and intertwines each of these subjects into wearable streetwear silhouettes. He’s worked with brands like Nike and Converse and ventured to school at CSM.

SAUL NASH – February 18

Model on the runway at Saul Nash Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Fashion Show on February 20, 2023 at The Old Selfridges Hotel in London, England. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images)

Saul Nash founded his eponymous label in 2018 after graduating from the Royal College of Art in 2018 and CSM in 2015 where he studied Performance Design. Nash was a dancer and choreographer before venturing into designing a brand. The designer won the International Woolmark Prize in 2022 and the Queen Elizabeth II award for British Design also in 2022. His designs are inspired by his affinity for movement as he creates pieces that are a healthy balance between luxury and athleisure.

Abigail Ajobi – February 18

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: A model poses at the Abigail Ajobi Presentation during London Fashion Week September 2023 at on September 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/BFC/Getty Images)

AbigailAjobi founded her namesake brand in 2020. Ajobi creates pieces to address social issues happening throughout the world with print-based designs. She has a strong focus on sustainability and solely makes small quantities of pieces with deadstock fabrics. The designer often donates to charities with parts of her profit from collections as well.