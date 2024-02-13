LaQuan Smith’s Fall/Winter 2024 Collection Paid Homage To The Glamour Of The '90s

Getty Images

LaQuan Smith’s showgoers shuffled to Wall Street to take in his Fall/Winter 2024 presentation. Hosted at Cipriano, the high ceilings were covered in intricate art while the main room was covered in sparkling marble floors and columns. On each seat was a pair of new Bose earbuds, a parting gift for guests in honor of Smith’s partnership with them. In the middle of the room sat a black, classic piano. What ensued was an impressive reimagination of eras that are often called upon for inspiration, the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Models walked out under a red spotlight, creating a dramatic effect on their already glamorous looks. Gold dresses with plunging necklines made from assembled rectangular pieces sparkled with each step. Models in suit-inspired pieces remixed for a woman’s physique went down the runway like a burgundy set with a liquid shine effect over a pastel lavender button-down. Another suit look that felt compelling included a button-down, a black tie, and a vest dress with a double-breasted closure. Alton Mason graced the runway in a red satin top with exaggerated sleeves and black high-waisted pants. Additionally, elegant fur, satin, and wool coats hit the runway in an array of colors ranging from black, red, and brown, the consistent hues of the night.

“The inspiration for me this season was about just really looking at, you know, power suiting work, [and] exploring daywear,” Smith shared following the presentation. He added that he was inspired by Wall Street culture in the late ‘80s and ‘90s. He was aiming to evoke the glamour of these respective eras in his newest collection.

The soundtrack was mixed by DJ Mazerbate, who utilized a popular line that Andre Leon Talley said, “Everyone wants to be us.” This was a nod to the longstanding close friendship and mentorship Smith shared with the late critic and fashion titan. Smith was listening to artists like Barry White and Toni Braxton as he prepared this seductive and enchanting collection. “I wanted it to feel like there was a lot of attitude and bossiness,” he says about the soundtrack utilized for the show. The presentation’s foundational elements spanning lighting, music, champagne, and caviar were an amalgamation to create “the perfect atmosphere.”

Nearing the end of the show was a performance from Grammy Award winner Babyface. The R&B legend sang a ballad while playing on a piano that was sitting in the middle of the runway. His melodic voice made the show feel even more extravagant. The glamour of the night drew celebrities and fashion lovers alike closer to the nostalgia of the ‘80s and ‘90s. Smith’s collection was the perfect mediation of old and new.

01 01 LaQuan Smith Fall/Winter 2024 Ready To Wear Model on the runway at LaQuan Smith RTW Fall 2024 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week held at Cipriani 25 Broadway on February 12, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images)

