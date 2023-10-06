Living Well: Like Donald Glover, We Can’t Get Enough Of Bose’s New QuietComfort Ultra Headphones And Earbuds

Bose x Donald Glover

I am someone with a lot of earbuds and headphones. Just being honest. I go between all of them, wearing buds while I work, headphones while I wash dishes, back to buds when I take a shower (Not every time though, because a gal has to clean her ears), and headphones when I jog. That being said, it takes a lot, namely great sound and innovative features, to truly have me saying, this product, is my favorite. But that’s how I feel about Bose’s latest line, the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Earbuds. Exceptional sound quality.

Donald Glover feels the same way because it was just announced that he is partnering with the brand as he prepares new music. He stars in an ad showing how he uses the QC Ultra Headphones in all facets of his creative work, because in case you forgot, he’s a singer, rapper, actor, writer, director and producer. In the midst of a lot of movement, conversation about quirky projects (Can a rollercoaster loop underground?) and sounds, he makes sure the headphones stand out in the spot, which in just three days, acquired more than 600,000 views.

But before Glover got to put folks on to the QC Ultra Headphones, I had the chance to test them in the basement of a former bank turned into an event space, where a poppin’ party was taking place, in Brooklyn back in September. Bose transformed the space into a literal studio. In it, a group of musicians played music that went into a pair of the Headphones, allowing us to experience Bose Immersive Audio, which is listening to music in the “Still” or “Motion” setting. In the former setting, audio stays in place. In motion, like when you’re on the go or in our case for the demo, moving your head from side to side, the audio moves with you. I found that with this feature, you’re always fully immersed, no matter what you’re doing.

And even though the QC Ultra Headphones will replace the brand’s popular Noise Canceling Headphones 700, they come with the same Noise Canceling power. As part of the demo, we listened to the band play while all around us, fake sounds of a New York City subway line played at the same time. You had no idea that was happening until we were asked to remove the headphones. Impressive is an understatement. But if that’s a little scary to you, being super zoned in to only the sounds emanating from your gadget, the latest headphones do have the Aware Mode with ActiveSense feature and voice pickup, so you can be aware of your surroundings and have super clear calls and conversations.

And while that sounds amazing, do not sleep on the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. Tiny in comparison to the Headphones (Which fold flat, I forgot to add), they still pack amazing power. If I can have a transparent mommy moment, sometimes while working, I need to be able to focus on what I’m doing without being overwhelmed by the sounds of my tot singing in front of me or my baby holding onto my leg at my desk, whining for me to pick him up because he’s bored. In addition to playing my favorite tunes with great clarity, the minute I put the Earbuds in, it’s like the sound around me completely collapses, and this is without me needing to have my music turned up loud. Their Noise Cancellation ability is unparalleled. The only time I change that mode is when I’m on public transportation because I like to be alert (Unless the dancers get on my car, then Noise Cancellation it is!). The Earbuds also fit great into the ear, and won’t start working util they’re put in correctly. In addition, they have have improved technology that allows you to pick up voices better during phone calls in noisy environments.

Both gadgets sync up easily with your devices, and if it matters, they look cool too, without needing bright colors, instead opting for Black and White Smoke. (There is a limited edition rich Cypress Green shade in the Headphones though that is calling my name.) Both are sleek with their premium designs and their features don’t disappoint. In full transparency though, they are an investment. The Earbuds are priced at $299, while the Headphones cost $429. However, you’re paying for Bose, a leader in sound, so you are paying for quality.

But hey, you don’t have to take my word. You can take Donald’s.

TheQuietComfort Headphones and Earbuds are available now at Bose.com.