Star Gazing: GQ’s Global Creativity Awards, ‘Praise This’ Premiere, And More

GQ gathered about 200 of the world’s innovators and pioneering creatives in NYC for the first-ever Global Creativity Awards, bringing together the likes of Donald Glover, Zazie Beets, GloRilla, and A$AP Ferg to name a few to honor the creative endeavors and contributions of trailblazers across industries.

In Atlanta, Peacock’s gospel-infused comedy Praise This premiered with its star-studded cast, including Chloe Bailey and Quavo in tow.

Take a look at these and more star snaps of the week below:

Donald Glover The comedian, writer, actor and producer was seen rubbing elbows with the industry’s it guys and girls at GQ’s first-ever Global Creativity Awards. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: Donald Glover attends GQ’s Global Creativity Awards on April 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

GloRilla NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: GloRilla attends GQ’s Global Creativity Awards on April 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Joey Bada$$ NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: Joey Bada$$ attends GQ’s Global Creativity Awards on April 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Taylor Rooks NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: Taylor Rooks attends GQ’s Global Creativity Awards on April 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Zazie Beetz NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: Zazie Beetz attends GQ’s Global Creativity Awards on April 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

A$AP Ferg NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: A$AP Ferg attends GQ’s Global Creativity Awards on April 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Babyface NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: Babyface attends GQ’s Global Creativity Awards on April 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Robin Thede The star and creator was spotted at a SAG-AFTRA foundation screening and discussion of A Black Lady Sketch Show NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 05: Robin Thede attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations “A Black Lady Sketch Show” Screening And Q&A at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on April 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion The rap superstar stopped by the CMT awards looking stunning. AUSTIN, TEXAS – APRIL 02: Megan Thee Stallion speaks performs onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Chloe Bailey The songstress and actress was spotted in Atlanta For the premiere of her Peacock musical Praise This. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 03: Chloe Bailey attends the “Praise This” World Premiere at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Anjelika Washington, Chloe Bailey ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 03: Anjelika Washington and Chloe Bailey attend the “Praise This” World Premiere at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)