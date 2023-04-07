Home · News

Star Gazing: GQ's Global Creativity Awards, 'Praise This' Premiere, And More

From Coast to coast, stars were spotted in their finest 'fits for inaugural awards, film premieres, and big appearances
By Rivea Ruff ·

GQ gathered about 200 of the world’s innovators and pioneering creatives in NYC for the first-ever Global Creativity Awards, bringing together the likes of Donald Glover, Zazie Beets, GloRilla, and A$AP Ferg to name a few to honor the creative endeavors and contributions of trailblazers across industries.

In Atlanta, Peacock’s gospel-infused comedy Praise This premiered with its star-studded cast, including Chloe Bailey and Quavo in tow.

Take a look at these and more star snaps of the week below:

