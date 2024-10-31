The Biggest Diverse Fashion Moments At The 2024 CFDA Awards

Getty Images

The CFDA Awards presented by Amazon Fashion came and went. Earlier this week at the Museum of Natural History the festivities kicked off. At the ceremony celebrities, designers, and fashion connoisseurs gathered to fete the dedicated work of those deserving figures in the industry.

For instance, Erykah Badu was honored with this year’s Fashion Icon Award. Her win is something that has been long overdue. Especially given how meticulous her personal style has been over the course of her career in the entertainment industry. Elsewhere, host Cynthia Erivo stunned in a gown by Zac Posen. The Gap creation stole the show and it provided yet another pivotal moment for Posen to showcase his design prowess.

More fashion moments ensued over the course of the evening including WNBA star Angel Reese who arrived in a design by Simkhai–we also loved Precious Lee’s creation by Willy Chavarria (Chavarria won the American Menswear Designer of The Year Award).

Below take a look at the diverse moments that took place at the 2024 CFDA Awards.

Erykah Badu Wins Fashion Icon Award

It’s no secret that we are big fans of Erykah Badu here at ESSENCE. The icon won the well-deserved distinction due to her unabashed approach to personal style. Badu attended the ceremony wearing an otherworldly ensemble by Thom Browne. A striking headpiece accompanied her custom items by Browne.

Cynthia Erivo Hosts While Wearing Custom Zac Posen for Gap

While donning a custom Zac Posen design for Gap, Cynthia Erivo hosted the prestigious evening. Posen who has been killing it as the executive vice president and creative director of Gap Inc received yet another monumental moment. The decadent creation featured a low-cut detail at the front, a hooded cape, and a delicious hemline with dramatic pleats.

Rachel Scott of Diotima Wins American Womenswear Designer of The Year

Rachel Scott the designer behind Diotima has been a favorite of ours since her debut. The designer made history earlier this week when she took home the American Women’s Designer of the Year Award. Scott is well-known for her brilliant take on knits–her level of execution is not to be missed–her Jamaican heritage bleeds into her intricate womenswear pieces. Notably, Scott is the first Black woman to win this award.

Raul Lopez of Luar Wins American Accessories Designer of The Year

When we saw that Raul Lopez the Dominican-American designer won this distinguished award we immediately thought of his Ana bag which has been seemingly everywhere. It’s refreshing to see Lopez take this win especially since he’s been pulling off buzzy New York Fashion Week presentations as of late.

Willy Chavarria Wins Menswear Designer of The Year

Willy Chavarria whose name has been nearly everywhere this year was honored with the Menswear Designer of The Year Award. His intentional and often political designs have taken him from Fresno, California to New York City. This feat was a monumental moment for Chavarria.

Victoria Monet Wears LaQuan Smith

Cut-outs are still in according to LaQuan Smith. The designer created a head-turning black gown with an assortment of cut-outs for Victoria Monet. The singer shined in the look as she hit the red carpet.

Teyana Taylor Wears LaQuan Smith

For Teyana Taylor Smith designed another take on the cut-out trend. But this time it was a bit more sensual. Nearly all over Smith’s gown, there were holes. It was a look that takes a bit of self-confidence to sport, so it makes sense that Taylor was chosen, after all she is a fashion darling unafraid to take risks.

Tyla Wears Gucci

The global artist hasn’t missed a beat. To the CFDA Awards, she showed up in a memorable look–a Tom Ford for Gucci ensemble. The mini dress in black lace was accompanied by a pair of green undergarments, this was risque but it worked extremely well on the Afrobeats singer. It was fun and a good time!

Angel Reese Wears Simkhai

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky was ethereal in an all-white look by Simkhai. Her blonde curls were a fitting touch. Reese’s fur coat offered up a lovely touch to the outfit.

Precious Lee Wears Willy Chavarria

Curve model and actress Precious Lee was drop-dead gorgeous in a cherry red velvet frock by Willy Chavarria. The gown she donned was designed with a high slit and she also wore matching opera gloves.

Joan Smalls Wears Willy Chavarria

For the CFDA Awards, Smalls also wore a custom design by Chavarria. Rather than a dress she showed up in a velvet suit. This menswear moment for Smalls was a highlight for me out of all of the moments that appeared on the red carpet.

Coco Jones Wears Coach

Coco Jones, an R&B singer with a monumental voice attended the CFDA Awards in a sleek blazer dress by Stuart Vevers the creative director at Coach. The leather piece was well-tailored to hug Jones’ curves. Overall, this look was excellent.

Ciara Wears Vera Wang

Ciara is one fashionable artist we always love to see show up for events like this. She always keeps us on our toes. For the evening she donned a custom Vera Wang top in white with a lengthy black skirt and white opera gloves–in its entirety, her outfit was simple but chic.