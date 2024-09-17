“Wicked’s” Cynthia Erivo Becomes OPI’s Newest Ambassador

OPI

Nails have always been among the first waves of Black beauty trends and legacy. For example, we’ve seen the likes of Flo Jo and Sha’Carri Richardson’s personalities ooze from their chosen nail designs.

Additionally, award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo says nail art is one of her favorite creative outlets. Erivo started getting her nails done when she was 16. “My godmother took me to a shop around my area. My first step was a standard, Easy French manicure,” she tells ESSENCE.

“I wasn’t really getting adventurous when I was young. And then I never really turned back. Bit by bit, the nail got longer and longer.” Since The Color Purple, Erivo has been determined to incorporate nail art into everything, especially her films. As Erivo prepares to step into her next universe-altering role of Elphaba, she introduces her aesthetic nail vision into the script and editorial direction in her upcoming Wicked film adaptation.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Cynthia Erivo attends the OPI x WICKED Launch Party at Somewhere Nowhere NYC on September 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for OPI)

Officially the newest OPI global beauty ambassador, Erivo, says, “I think so much work goes into creating any set of nails; so much skill goes into it. It’s art. A person who does this has to sit for hours to learn their craft, design, paint, apply to, sit with one person, and get to know a person to do it.”

This collaboration is just in time for the brand to launch its newest Wicked-inspired collection on October 1. You can expect 12 magical Nail Lacquer and GelColor shades such as a light pink shimmer called Ga-Linda, its yellow twin Love You So Munchkin; Oh, For Oz Sake, a white and green mélange, and more.

Additionally, nine long-wear Infinite Shine hues, like It’s the Shiz, Head Shiztress, OPI’m Phosphorescent, and Yellow Brick Road. Lastly, the collection’s four PRESS/ON styles are each inspired by characters and moments from Wicked, too.

Ervio worked with her nail artist, Rose Hackle, to create a separate set of nail looks for the press tour. She debuted a Wicked-ly charming set at the OPU launch event at a New York City rooftop, Somewhere Nowhere. Ervio was the guest of honor with her nail in shades of the OPI x Wicked collection in shades of sleek black “Black Onyx, “Ozitively Elphaba,” emulating hints of green and gold opulence, and Witch O’Clock, a Wicked-filled green creme.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Nail polish on display during OPI x WICKED Launch Party at Somewhere Nowhere NYC on September 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for OPI)

Frances Gannon, Oscar winner and Wicked’s makeup, hair, and prosthetics designer, tells ESSENCE how the collection is also used throughout the collection. “The rich sets and costumes, lead character arcs, and shades of green found in nature inspired fantastical nail looks.”

As women continue to redefine beauty standards and use makeup and nails to express themselves, her collaboration with OPI feels authentic and deeply personal. “Nail art offers a lovely way to express my feelings at any particular moment. It’s an extension of the story I want to tell and who I am.”