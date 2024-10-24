Keke Palmer And SZA Team Up For Comedic Gold In ‘One Of Them Days’ Trailer

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment

Today, Sony has unveiled the first trailer for One of Them Days, an R-rated buddy comedy starring Keke Palmer and marking Grammy-winning artist SZA’s acting debut.

The film follows best friends Dreux (Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) as they scramble to make rent after Alyssa’s boyfriend spends their money. The trailer teases hilarious moments, from donating blood to scaling telephone poles for a pair of Jordans, as the duo embarks on a wild adventure to avoid eviction.

Directed by Lawrence Lamont and written by Syreeta Singleton, One of Them Days is a product of Issa Rae’s Hoorae production company. Singleton and Lamont previously collaborated on Rae’s series Rap Sh!t. The star-studded cast includes Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, Katt Williams, and Maude Apatow, alongside Palmer and SZA.

The film, which was developed through Sony’s CoCre lab—a partnership with ColorCreative to elevate diverse voices—hits theaters on January 24, 2025. Produced by Rae, Charles D. King’s Macro Film Studios, and Palmer’s Big Boss banner, the film promises a wild, comedic ride celebrating friendship and survival.

Take a look at the trailer for One of Them Days below.