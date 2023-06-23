Issa Rae Expands Her Media Empire With New Ad Agency, “Fete”

Issa Rae launched her entertainment production company Hoorae Media in honor of her late aunt, Rae Louise Hayward, an artist and community leader that co-founded a collective for marginalized creative called The Art of Living Black, and regularly used the tagline “HaRae for the Arts.” It changed lives back then, and Rae is carrying the torch with her own company, which has produced various projects spotlighting Black talent in ways we haven’t seen before.

Now, she’s Rae is ready to step into another world: advertising.

According to an exclusive report by Ad Age, the multi-hyphenate phenom is launching Fête, the brand marketing arm of Hoorae that will focus on developing campaigns for major brands.

“We saw a need within our company and across our partners for greater marketing integrations that Fête will bring to the table,” Rae told the outlet.”We look forward to providing an unparalleled experience that will be reflective of our communities, center Black women and further strengthen our partnerships.

Monique Francis, Hoorae’s head of marketing said Fete will serve as an “entry point” for all brand partnership strengthening for the company while also helping other brands identify pathways to reaching multicultural audiences.

“We recognized we could improve our own partnerships with brands by leaning into marketing expertise, so we are delivering on value to our partners as much as they are delivering on value to us,” Francis said to AdAge.

Rae has already collaborated with a myriad of major brands including American Express, and Walmart by way of Hoorae for its Black and Unlimited Digital Development Program.