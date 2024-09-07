NYFW Celebrity Look Of The Day: Day 1, Ciara

Getty Images

Ciara’s fashion prowess shouldn’t be overlooked. Her music has always been a mainstay for the ESSENCE team, but forgetting that she’s a fashion lover would be a disservice. On the first day of New York Fashion Week, the singer served a look that we haven’t seen before on her dancer’s body.

She opted for a fully engulfed oversized outfit, by Willy Chavarria, in plaid prints that rather than clashing blended together effortlessly. Her billowy pants moved in a rhythm as she walked into the venue for the show. Her top and trench coat blended almost creating one singular top if you didn’t look close enough. Her turtleneck blouse had an asymmetric detail at the hem, serving as a creative silhouette to add to her already detailed look. Over the top were layered cross necklaces in gold with diamonds encrusted into them, shimmering into the light at any angle.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Her trench gracefully touched the floor as she opted to wear white shoes rather than heels. Nonetheless, the look was filled with elegance.

She had added a few gold rings that seemed to cover every finger maximally, matching her large necklaces. To round out her look she added dark tinted aviator-frame sunglasses that flattered her face shape and added an effortless cool element to her already fashionable outfit.

As New York Fashion Week unfolds, we’re excited for other looks Ciara and other celebrity looks in the coming days.