Beyoncé, Afterparties, And Runway Shows: The Essence Fashion Team Recap’s Their Favorite Moments From NYFW

New York Fashion Week has come to an end for the Fall/Winter 2024 season. Moments like global superstar Beyoncé making a surprise appearance at the Luar runway show left editors and countless others in shock. Our fashion team scoped out the shows, presentations, after-parties, and events to give you an inside scoop. While we reported and reviewed the designs of renowned and emerging designers, we also had quite a bit of fun witnessing the evolution of Fashion Week. Some may say that NYFW is dead and maybe it has changed from prioritizing things other than actual fashion, but this past season’s shows had us leaving inspired creatively in an array of moments.

Our fashion and beauty team reflects on all their favorite parts of the past week from every aspect. This season had moments that felt intentional not limited to production at the House of Aama show in addition to the garments that went down the runway at Sergio Hudson.Each season has a specific energy and this time around glamour was on display in the most extravagant way with shows like Thom Browne, Luar, and more.

Keep scrolling to know what moments the ESSENCE team loved most this Fall/Winter 2024 NYFW season.

Devine Blacksher, Senior Fashion Editor

“My favorite moments from fashion week were Agbobly, Diotima, Beyoncé at Luar, PH5, and Thom Browne. Agbobly’s presentation brought a lot of color to my life. I can’t get the images of the yellow and green dresses out of my head. The garments at Diotima were gorgeous and fun. My favorite looks were the caftan and the pinkish-red dress. Luar FW24 runway show will go down in history because it was so iconic. Not only did the clothes give me goosebumps, but being in the presence of Queen Bey while she supported her nephew’s runway debut as a model was an exciting experience. PH5 was fun for two reasons: the clothes with New York City in the background made me excited to live in the city again; it also made me want to learn how to knit. The presentation was also at WSA, so I did a little tour and absolutely fell in love with the space. Lastly, attending Thom Browne’s show at The Shed was the best. As always it was a theatrical fairytale experience that allowed me to escape into a fantasy land of wicked scarecrows draped in Thom Browne screaming Nevermore over and over again; it was a great end to the week!”

Robyn Mowatt, Contributing Fashion Editor

“My favorite part of this season of New York Fashion Week was visiting the Folklore and Black In Fashion Council Discovery showrooms. Meeting emerging designers and learning about their brands is energizing for me. It was a treat meeting Nia Thomas, a skilled knitwear designer. I also loved connecting with footwear designer Jazmin Veney of Arch NYC. Additionally, seeing the growth of Rachel Scott’s Diotima was a beautiful moment during NYFW. Her presentation was jam-packed. I am in love with her FW24 collection. Her use of colors this season was quite compelling. Pinks and yellows were utilized in a fun and refreshing way. ”

Kerane Marcellus, Fashion News Writer

“I can’t get over the fact that Beyoncé was sitting front row at Luar. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything about her attending fashion week. I remember reading Chiffon Trenches and how André Leon Talley recalled she walked the runway for a Tom Ford show. Her nephew Julez did an amazing job for his model debut. My favorite shows of the entire season were Eckhaus Latta and LaQuan Smith. Something about the intimacy of live music at a runway show moves me. Eckhaus Latta had singer Loren Kramar performing with such a clear and beautiful voice that I thought it was a recording. Once he stepped onto the runway in head-to-toe Eckhaus Latta, I was in even more awe of the artistry of the brand. LaQuan Smith’s runway show made me feel so in love with New York. I’m from a small town and the exaggerated yet classy glamour of it all had me hooked. Babyface sang a ballad to close the show and I felt so lucky to be there.”

Akili King, Senior Beauty Editor

“My favorite moments from the FW24 season were definitely at the LaQuan Smith and Luar shows. As a beauty editor, I’m always on the lookout for dope beauty looks and how they complete the full story. Both of these shows had that for me. I loved seeing the pencils in the buns and the red lips at LaQuan–it gave sexy, modern boss. And really cool that two amazing Black women were behind these looks: Lacy Redway and Raisa Flowers. As for Luar, the hair was so unique with the glued-in bangs and sparkly eyes from Evanie Frausto and Raoul Alejandre. Of course, being in the room to see the Knowles family supporting Julez at his first show was very special and exciting, too! It warmed my heart as an auntie myself.”

India Espy-Jones, Beauty News Writer

“Taking over NYFW before it officially started, Marc Jacobs turned 47 models into paper dolls for his 40th anniversary show. Hair maven Duffy, who was behind the viral Margiela couture’s bird’s nest hairstyle a week prior, gave the girls ‘60s-inspired human hair wigs. Which was even more iconic that Black models were included in the hair looks, instead of being left to just cornrows and shortcuts.

As for Beyoncé, we would have never expected her to shut down the Luar front row. I’m still trying to wrap my head around being in the same building as Beyoncé Knowles. Which, rumor has it, the designer didn’t even know she was for sure coming until the day before. Finally, Willy Chavarria went a similar route to Marc Jacobs, with their “Mother of the House” having a gorgeous red wig to pair with classic Latinx makeup looks. Then, presenting an emotional film at their show to tie the story of home and safe havens together.”

Skylar Mitchell, Contributing Fashion Writer

“Dugan Zier at [Neu]Sette facilitated both of my favorite New York Fashion Week moments this year. On the 9th, my roommates and I attended the Head of State x Manual NYC party at SAA Brooklyn. A few days later, he co-produced the House of Aama show with A Gold Consulting at The Canary Club. Every time I find out different people I admire are collaborating, I get so happy and feel like I’m on the right track.”