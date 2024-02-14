Luar’s FW24 Beauty Looks Were Villager-Chic

Albert Urso / Getty Images

Last night, Beyoncé shut down the Luar front row in a surprise appearance next to her mama, Ms. Tina Knowles, and Solange. The family came together to watch Solange’s son, Julez, walk the AW24 runway in his fashion week debut. As for the show? It was practically an ode to them.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: Beyoncé attends the Luar fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

“We were inspired by the Renaissance era and we wanted to create this group of weird villagers that are from the renaissance world,” hair stylist Evanie Frausto tells ESSENCE. “But making it a very Luar, sleek version of that.” There were flipped edges and bangs that looked like long eyelashes. Others rocked twists and braids that were looped back into a bun. Meanwhile, long, gel-slicked sideburns turned the show into even more of a spectacle.

Alongside Frausto, makeup artist Raoul Alejandre fed our beauty-starved eyes with three different looks. “The makeup is ethereal. It’s soft, it’s glamorous it has this beautiful, iridescent lash,” Alejandre tells ESSENCE. “Some complexions are very luminous. It’s a mixture of the future and the past in one,” he says as he prepped the skin with the MAC Studio Radiance Foundation and the Conceal and Correct Palette.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: A model walks the runway at the Luar show during February 2024 New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images)

Blush was tapped onto the high points of a multi-chromatic cheek– thanks to Double Gleam blended into pink highlighter– while others had charcoal shadows swept on the lids and blended into the brows. “As far as techniques, I’m sticking with my original girls– I’m using multidimensional pressed powders and traditional products to blend out any smokiness on the eye,” he says.

Playing up the show’s rococo feel, nail artist Naomi Yasuda turned the nails into an “expensive vintage baroque-style mirror.” For the statement nail, “I made small decals individually using a baking mold. I painted them and stuck them on press-on nails,” Yasuda says. She gave the nails a striking and lavish detailing with the OPI color Glitzerland atop a navy base. On the other hand, she went with a classic, more subtle look. “I incorporated Luar’s signature colors of nude, brown, navy and black to create a classic French tip.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: A model walks the runway at the Luar show during February 2024 New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: A model walks the runway at the Luar show during February 2024 New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: A model walks the runway at the Luar show during February 2024 New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: A model walks the runway at the Luar show during February 2024 New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images)