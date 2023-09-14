Luar’s SS24 Beauty Look Was All About Spiky Cornrows and 90s Supermodel-Inspired Makeup

Luar designer, Raul Lopez closed out the NYFW spring 2024 season with an ode to crisp-white button downs and beige leather dresses. But, as much as it was a love letter to neutrals, the collection– Socorro, named after his mother and meaning “help” in Spanish– was also an homage to his Dominican heritage. Additionally, the looks were made complete with spiky cornrows and ponytails by hairstylist Evanie Frausto, and 90s supermodel-inspired makeup by Raoúl Alejandre.

Frausto has worked with the designer for the past few seasons. Because of this, he certainly understands the “sculpture-like” hair looks Lopez tends to go for. And this season? “It’s all about the perfect base,” says Frausto. Using the Bumble and bumble Holding Spray mixed with the Sumogel, Frausto and team were able to create a really beautiful and modern day version of a wet set on many of the models while others received flawless cornrows. “We’re bringing the 1920s to the 2020s,” thanks to the spiked hair in the back.

NEW YORK, USA – SEPTEMBER 13: A model walks the runway during the Luar Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on September 13, 2023 in NY. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

When it came to the makeup, “Raoúl Alejandre took inspiration from some of the ‘buttermilk’ colored fabrics in the collection,” MAC artist, Fatima Thomas, tells ESSENCE. “We took these cooler, golden tones and sculpted their faces with them,” she adds about the 90s-inspired look. But although the beauty look is steeped in nostalgia, Thomas told us details like the sculpted and glossy lips and lids made the look more contemporary. “That gives it this reflectivity, and just takes it to another level.”

Although meant for spring, perhaps the warm toned makeup look and slick and spiky hair will give you some inspiration as we head into fall– and beyond– to feel runway ready at any moment.