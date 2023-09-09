Collina Strada Served Up Whimsical Grunge With Fabric-Infused Hair

courtesy of Collina Strada

Collina Strada’s SS24 runway show will make you want to fast forward to springtime. And it’s not only because of the cotton candy blazers and flowy dresses the models donned at the Brooklyn Navy Yard show. The fabric-infused braids–done by Bumble and bumble Global Artistic Ambassador, Evanie Frausto– will also have you ready for the bright and blooming season.

“Today is an evolution of the looks,” which always have a grungy-meets-whimsical flair, “we’ve created together from previous seasons,” Frausto said. This time, the hair genius infused razored Collina Strada fabrics into the models’ strands. The end result? The perfect mélange of both of their artistic styles. This homage to the show’s theme, “Soft is Hard,” was all done with key products such as Spray de Mode for added texture and Dry Oil Finishing Spray for sheen.

Meanwhile, the dewy makeup, by Fara Homidi, was topped off with Starface pimple patches. This use of the patches – found on models such as Aaron Rose Phillip – is a reminder that they can at once cover breakouts, but also serve as a playful accessory.

So whether you’re adding ribbons to your braids or letting your star-shaped pimple patch shine, like Frausto says, there’s nothing wrong with embracing a little bit of “controlled chaos.”