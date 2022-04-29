The Most Stylish Items From The Latest Fashion Releases

Courtesy of Collina Strada

We’re clocking in to bring you yet another roundup of the hottest fashion items from the latest drops, and just how our magical Black women age like fine wine, this shopping series continues to get better with time.

Spring is in full swing, and lately, we’ve been catching the better half of the season with consistent sunshine and warmer days. This week’s products are perfect for your spring and summer wardrobes – we’ve got you covered on everything from tropical prints and 70’s-like flared denim to vibrant heels and eco-friendly statement accessories.

As always, ESSENCE has been tracking the most recent collaborations, and the two we’re most excited about were inspired by two of our favorite celebrities. Hip-hop legend Lil Kim teamed up with Supreme to create a limited-edition capsule of nostalgic items printed with the icon’s face – of course; it instantly sold out. Olympic medalist Simone Biles also dropped a limited edition collection in collaboration with Athleta to promote active lifestyles and empower girls worldwide.

Although it may be too late to get your hands on Lil Kim’s sold-out collection, we’re making up for it with all the fire you’ll discover ahead. From some of our favorite Black-owned brands like Pyer Moss, Daily Paper, and Hood By Air to newness from iconic denim brands Lee and Levis. Shop responsibly (or not)!