The Most Stylish Items From The Latest Fashion Releases
Courtesy of Collina Strada
By Greg Emmanuel ·

We’re clocking in to bring you yet another roundup of the hottest fashion items from the latest drops, and just how our magical Black women age like fine wine, this shopping series continues to get better with time.

Spring is in full swing, and lately, we’ve been catching the better half of the season with consistent sunshine and warmer days. This week’s products are perfect for your spring and summer wardrobes – we’ve got you covered on everything from tropical prints and 70’s-like flared denim to vibrant heels and eco-friendly statement accessories. 

As always, ESSENCE has been tracking the most recent collaborations, and the two we’re most excited about were inspired by two of our favorite celebrities. Hip-hop legend Lil Kim teamed up with Supreme to create a limited-edition capsule of nostalgic items printed with the icon’s face – of course; it instantly sold out. Olympic medalist Simone Biles also dropped a limited edition collection in collaboration with Athleta to promote active lifestyles and empower girls worldwide.

Although it may be too late to get your hands on Lil Kim’s sold-out collection, we’re making up for it with all the fire you’ll discover ahead. From some of our favorite Black-owned brands like Pyer Moss, Daily Paper, and Hood By Air to newness from iconic denim brands Lee and Levis. Shop responsibly (or not)!

01
Gentle Monster x Hood By Air Sunglasses
This HBA collaboration makes a strong case for shades of the summer – act fast.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Gentle Monster $320 Shop Now
02
Marimekko Asymmetrical Skirt
She’s printed with bay leaves and ready to take on sunshine and Sunday brunch.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Marimekko $315 Shop Now
03
Tenicka Boyd x Amazon Fashion Magenta Pants
Boyd’s an expert on vacation style, and now we can get a piece of her style from her collaboration with Amazon.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Amazon $59.90 Shop Now
04
Melissa x Larroude Slingback Heel
The perfect “glass” slippers for the spring/summer.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Melissa $175 Shop Now
05
Collina Strada x Levis Jacket
Upgrade your denim jacket with a little Collina Strada flair and bright rhinestones from Strada’s Levis collection.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Collina Strada $600 Shop Now
06
Lee High-Rise Flared Jeans
These patchwork, flared jeans from Lee will provide all the ’70s vibes you need and pair perfect with crop tops.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Lee $108 Shop Now
07
Pyer Moss Network Bag
A geometric shoulder bag with a magnetic closure, created out of Italian leather, from Pyer Moss’s latest drop.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Pyer Moss $750 Shop Now
08
Pro Keds x Franchise Sky Hawk Lo
Classic shoe staple that will stand the test of time.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Bodega $120 Shop Now
09
Daily Paper Pakena Jeans
Daily Paper’s monogram print covers these jeans that are fitted at the top and flared at the bottom.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Daily Paper $132 Shop Now

TOPICS: 

Loading the player...