Bebe Announces Ciara As Creative Director Of Fall 2024 Capsule Colleection

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Ciara is furthering her fashion repertoire by releasing a collection with Bebe. The singer and songwriter is slated to reveal a new capsule line with the beloved ‘00s brand for Fall 2024. WWD announced that in addition to releasing clothing, she will also serve as creative director for the Ciara x Bebe collection. Think tomboy-chic fused with the sultry design codes that Bebe is largely known for. Who could forget the logo tee with gems spelling out Bebe?

The singer will be the face of an upcoming campaign too. Fans can expect pieces like dresses, denim, sportswear, and accessories not limited to hats, handbags, and eyewear. The range will have deliveries for fall and the holiday. At the moment, the collection is being finalized but WWD reports that pricing will range between $89 and $250.

“Growing up, the Bebe brand was iconic,” Ciara tells WWD. “My vision as creative director is to mix my own personal style elements of girl-next-door with tomboy, glam and edge with a nod to the ’90s. I want this collection to allow women to style it their way and feel confident on their terms.” These comments aside, Ciara, a Texas native has had many style eras, but one notion has been clear, she never backs down from fashion trends, she creates and leans into them.

Ralph Gindi, chief operating officer of Bluestar Alliance, adds, “Ciara is a true original whose style is a perfect reflection of what Bebe is all about — sexy, bold confidence. The capsule will bring to life Ciara’s love of fashion and accessories.” Gindi also shared: “We are in discussions for an exclusive launch with a select retailer.”

What’s particularly interesting about this resurgence of Bebe is how companies are continuing to tap into the nostalgia associated with brands of the ‘00s. In the aughts, Bebe was heralded as a go-to for many women and teen girls. Their bold and edgy designs by the brand founded by Manny Mashouf defined the years that followed the millennium. Pieces were affordable, visually stimulating, and addressed a market that had nearly yet to be tapped into aside from Kimora Lee Simmons’ Baby Phat. A reboot right now is spot-on given Gen Z and millennial audiences’ fascination with ‘90s and ‘00s vintage fashion.

We’re here for the upcoming Ciara x Bebe collection. Stay tuned for more updates.