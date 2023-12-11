Meet Amora! Ciara And Russell Wilson Welcome A Healthy Baby Girl

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Just days after she rocked her bump, covered in embellishments, at The Color Purple world premiere, which she plays adult Nettie in, Ciara and husband Russell Wilson became a family of six.

The star welcomed her fourth child and second daughter, Amora Princess Wilson, sharing the news on social media on Monday, Dec. 11. Baby girl weighed in at 9 lbs and 1 oz. “We love you so much!” she wrote while sharing a photo of the adorable child, sleeping in a black outfit with a matching hat that sported her name on it. Her middle name is actually the same middle name as her famous mom.

Back in August, she announced that she was expecting again. She shared the wonderful news with video of her showing off her growing bump by an indoor pool. She danced around, her silhouette showcasing her stomach, as her song “How We Roll” with Chris Brown played.

She and Wilson already share daughter Sienna and son Win, and Russell embraces Ciara’s oldest child, son Future, from her past relationship with the rapper of the same name. When asked at the premiere by ET if she was ready for another little one, Ci Ci joked that she was ready but not ready at the same time.

“The thing is — to me — when you bring a new life, it’s such a big responsibility. I already have three babies right now and they’re turnt,” she said. “It’s like the three stooges, you never know what you’re going to get. Adding a fourth member in is like ‘what’s that going to be like?'”

She’s certainly about to find out! Congratulations to the happy couple on their expanding family.