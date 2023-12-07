The Best Red Carpet Looks At 'The Color Purple' World Premiere: Oprah Winfrey, Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia And More

Getty Images

Last night at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, the cover stars of our November/December issue, the cast of “The Color Purple” attended the world premiere of the film. This red carpet moment was moving because these powerful women uplifted one another publicly.

Oprah Winfrey wore a striking lavender gown by Dolce & Gabbana staying on theme. She wore a matching pair of shoes with a bedazzled detail right above the pointed toe. Her accessories were light to keep focus on the dress: she wore a pair of drop diamond earrings and a sparkling lavender clutch. Styled by Wouri Vice, five-time Grammy-award-winning singer H.E.R. wore a deep purple Pamella Roland gown with an ombre effect. The bodice of her dress has a deep V neckline with cutouts on the sides of her top rib. She accentuated her gown with a diamond choker, a watch, a few rings, and strappy deep purple-hued heels to finish off her look.

Actress Danielle Brooks looked exquisite in her purple side slit, hooded dress by Nicolas Jebran. This piece was styled by Jennifer Austin–the bodice featured a bedazzled corset-style sweetheart neckline. Brooks wore silver shoes and minimal jewelry including diamond drop earrings, a bracelet, and a few rings.

Taraji P. Henson’s look was ethereal. Styled by Wayman and Micah her gown was a work of art by designer Vlora Mustafa. It featured a corset with white plisse fabric going in different directions. The bottom half was crafted with a satin fabric that cascaded beautifully over her curves into a train.

Fantasia opted for a black-and-white look for the red carpet. The beloved singer wore a lengthy black dress with white polka dots by Sergio Hudson, styled by Daniel Hawkins. The shape of the dress is really interesting as it looks like two pieces of a blazer on top and a skirt with a long train. Her look felt very ‘20s-inspired with her short finger wave hair and sheer black gloves. Her layered necklaces and hands full of shining rings felt glamorous and elegant.

The red carpet was full of celebrities ready to support this new iteration of the classic movie from all in dazzling looks. Keep scrolling to see the cast and their loyal supportive friends before the world premiere of “The Color Purple.”

