An Emotional Fantasia Welcomes Daughter Keziah Home After Nearly A Month In The NICU

After an early entrance into the world, Keziah London Taylor is finally home with mom Fantasia and dad Kendall Taylor.

The singer shared the news on Tuesday (June 22) with a photo of the infant in a dainty and adorable ensemble and the caption, “𝑊𝑒𝑙𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑒 𝐻𝑜𝑚𝑒 🧸 @keziahlondontaylor🎀”

The star received some help rolling out the welcome wagon. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword)

She was welcomed home with a number of different gifts from friends and family, as well as a lawn sign that read “Welcome Home Baby Keziah.” Fantasia shared that the heartwarming display for her baby girl brought her to tears.

“Thank You So Much for making me Cry Lol!!!” she wrote in an InstaStory, thanking brand @yardypartydesigns. “My Baby Deserved it because she kicked the NICU BUTT” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keziah Taylor (@keziahlondontaylor) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall Taylor (@salute1st)

Fantasia announced last month that Keziah was born prematurely on May 23 and that she was fighting to be 100 percent and to get home.

“The Wife of A King, the Mother of Two Kings and Two Queens. With it all comes A Fight and Strength like No Other. Out of every one of these Blessings I have named has also come a major Testimony. Keziah was born a little too early but she is a fighter just like her Mother. When you see the words Strength, Determined, Perseverance, and Unbreakable think of Fantasia Monique Taylor,” she wrote at the time.

She also took fans with her on visits to see Keziah in the NICU as well as giving behind-the-scenes info on what her pregnancy was like.

Finally, the day the American Idol winner was waiting for came this week and Keziah is home with her family. She joins big sister Zion, 19, and brother Dallas, 9. The newborn is the first child of Fantasia and Kendall, who married in 2015. He has a son named Treyshaun from a previous relationship. They announced they were expecting in November after struggles conceiving, with Fantasia saying on Instagram at the time, “God I want to thank you! You gave us a seed even when the doctor said that one of my tubes were closed you said different. @salute1st I love you king and I can’t wait to see who he or she acts like.”