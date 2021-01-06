A new bundle of joy is on the way for Fantasia and her husband Kendall Taylor. To celebrate this exciting milestone, the couple gathered their kids at home for a gender reveal complete with fireworks that lit the sky pink. That’s right – they’re having a girl! Though their family and friends weren’t able to travel for the big stunt, the Taylors made sure the surprise was captured on Zoom so their tribes can watch the action in real-time.

Fantasia confirmed her baby’s gender in an Instagram post, sharing an image of a cartoon baby girl sitting on top of balloons. “It’s A Girl,” read the short and sweet caption.

The new baby girl will be joining a beautiful blended family who can’t wait to meet her. Fantasia has two children from previous relationships (Dallas Xavier, 8, and Zion Quari, 19) and Taylor has a son named Treyshaun along with two grandsons.

Back when they first announced their pregnancy in November 2020, Fantasia and Taylor opened up about their struggles to conceive. The “Bittersweet” singer shared that her doctors told her the chances of getting pregnant were slim since her fallopian tubes were closed. During one of their weekly Instagram lives, Fantasia referenced the story of Rachel in the Bible, and said her consistent prayers lead to a miracle. “Keep trying and you will conceive,” she said, standing up to reveal her growing baby bump.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their new blessing!