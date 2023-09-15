Ciara Could Only Laugh When Asked About Co-Parenting With Future

Ciara has the internet cackling with her response to a question about co-parenting with former fiancé Future, born Nayvadius Wilburn, during an interview with The Shade Room’s Thembi Mawema.

Mawema asked the singer and dancer, “What is co-parenting like for you guys?” and her response was laughing for more than 15 seconds.

Halfway through, Mawema joined in on the laughter and even responded “I’m dead,” while Ciara added, “You’re awesome.”

Social media commenters had a field day with this saying she said more than enough despite saying nothing at all.

The “Level Up” singer shares her oldest son Future Zahir, 9, with the rapper. They began dating in 2012 and announced their engagement in 2013. A few months after little Future was born, the couple split, ending their engagement in 2014. Future was allegedly unfaithful but neither have come out to deny or confirm those claims. The exes have, however, had public feuds, with Future subbing Ciara about child support and alleging he was denied access to his son via tweets and his music.

A source close to Ciara denied the rapper’s claims at the time.

“He does not nor has he ever paid $15,000 in child support. It’s just not true,” the source said. “Ciara has never prevented him from seeing his child.”

The two have also been in court over issues like defamation of character and custody of Future Jr. (they have joint custody now). And back in 2018, she accused him, via court proceedings, of skipping out on visits with their son.

Things have been quiet as of late until Future put out a song, which fans say took a dig at Ciara’s husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

In the Quavo song “Turn Yo Clic Up,” which he was featured on and was released in July, he has a line that says, “I got it out the field, f–k Russell.”

In 2019, Future also claimed Wilson was “not being a man” and that he does “exactly what [Ciara] tell him to do.”

With all of this contention in mind, Ciara doesn’t speak on her ex, hence her laugh at the question and that time she refused to say his name while doing announcements for the Billboard Music Award nominees in 2016.

Despite all of that negativity, the couple are thriving and expanding their family. Ciara announced she was pregnant with their third child in August. She shared the news of her new bundle of joy with a video of her dancing with her bump.

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid…You my heart I’m your rib” 🥰😘❤️,” the 37-year-old captioned the video.

The happy couple have been married since 2016 and share their daughter, Sienna Princess, born in 2017, and son Win Harrison, born in 2020.

Wilson has been a hands-on father for Future, which has been a wonderful thing to see.