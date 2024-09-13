Ncuti Gatwa Opts For Sequins

Getty Images

Actor Ncuti Gatwa’s latest red carpet look took us by surprise in the best way. To kick off London Fashion Week, H&M and London premiered their collaborative musical event at the Copperbox. At the event, Gatwa wore pieces from H&M’s new Fall/Winter 2024 collection. His long-sleeved black top was adorned in sequins with a floral-shaped design. The fitted V-neck shape accentuated his figure as it was layered over a black tank top.

The actor’s looks have been elevated over the last few months with him seen in brands from Ralph Lauren at Wimbledon to Armani for the Venice Film Festival. Now, at his latest red carpet event, he’s giving us no exception to his recent chic looks. The pants he wore to the event were structured, touching the floor elegantly with pleated detail and a very high waistband that cinched his waist effortlessly.

Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images for H&M

To accessorize, Gatwa added a pair of black tinted sunglasses as well as a pair of shiny black shows that peaked out from his long pant hem. The rounded toe finish was a sleek touch to the simple shoe. The actor has seemed to accomplish the difficult feat of putting a simple look together and making it effortlessly chic and even cool. As London Fashion Week continues, we’ll be keeping a look out for more easy yet stylish looks from Gatwa who has been on our radar since he starred in Netflix’s Sex Education.