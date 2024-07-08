In Case You Missed It: Jodie Turner-Smith Wears Ralph Lauren, June Ambrose Previews Missy Elliot’s Tour Looks, And More

Getty Images

This weekend in fashion included a few moving moments worth your attention. First, actors Jodie Turner-Smith and Ncuti Gatwa both wore Ralph Lauren outfits to Wimbledon. Meanwhile, designer and creative director June Ambrose has unveiled a sneak peek of her designs for Missy Elliot’s tour looks,

Next, Nike and Stussy have teased a collaboration. In an era of many partnerships, this one is quite exciting to see what might be executed from this joint project. Lastly, the French fashion house Christian Louboutin has announced its investment in a French hospitality group, Experimental Group.

Keep scrolling to learn more about these fashion moments from over the weekend, below.

Jodie Turner-Smith Wears Ralph Lauren

Jodie Turner-Smith is a budding fashion icon and her looks are larger than life thanks to her stylists Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald. Her style shines through on and off the red carpet. This look at Wimbledon was a fun take on what’s deemed preppy. She wore a purple head-to-toe Ralph Lauren outfit. The jacquard print on her pants and the contrasting floral zip-up bomber jacket with embroidered decals on it were an unlikely pairing, but they fared well together. Her woven blue and brown mini bag was an exquisite addition. Her light lime and green scarf was a key accessory that added a whimsical layer to her look. She completed her outfit with a pointed-toe heel.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Ncuti Gatwa Wears Ralph Lauren

Actor Ncuti Gatwa also wore a head-to-toe Ralph Lauren look to Wimbledon–he was likely styled by his stylist Felicity Kay. Gatwa’s pinstripe navy suit was paired with a vest and tie layered over a light blue striped shirt. His look was a classic take on preppy style, and especially appropriate for the prestigious tennis competition. A pair of circular sunglasses at his breast pocket were utilized as an accessory, and a pair of loafers with a tassel detail added to the appeal of his ensemble. The simple, yet classy outfit was a standout at Wimbledon.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Ralph Lauren

June Ambrose Previews Missy Elliot’s Tour Looks

Missy Elliott is a client that June Ambrose has worked with for years with her music videos and is now working with her again for her ongoing “Out Of This World” tour. The looks are revealed in its beginning stages with just sketches, in mostly black. They are edgy and flamboyant. The rapper has never been known to be shy when it comes to her fashion sense. On this tour, expect these looks to come to life in magnificent ways with exaggerated puff sleeves and a goth-inspired element with buckles and eye-catching tall boots.

A New Nike And Stussy Collaboration Is Underway

Another collaboration is coming out into the fashion ether. This time it’s Nike and Stussy coming together. The brands teased a new video, signaling a surfing collection with essential pieces needed for the water. From board shorts to possibly a full surfboard that could be an addition to the collection is in the video. Other surfing accessories in the collection are to be available on July 12 via nike.com and stussy.com.

Louboutin Invests In French Hospitality Group

Fashion has been trying its hand in other avenues such as hospitality. The growing trend has apparently influenced the brand Christian Louboutin. The French fashion house has invested in a French hospitality group, Experimental Group. According to WWD, it’s an operator of upscale boutique hotels, and also restaurants, and beach clubs throughout Europe. It was founded in 2007 by Olivier Bon, Pierre-Charles Cros, and Romée De Goriainoff. We’re excited to see what comes of this investment as many luxury brands are creating experiences along with their shopping options.