Are Twists Becoming The Fastest Way To Hair Growth?

cometary / Getty Images

Growing our hair can be the most exciting and dreadful experience. Most of us all start the same. Feeling incredibly enthusiastic while running to our local hair store and buying everything that will help us achieve the inches we deserve. We implement them regularly, almost hoping we wake up with new growth overnight. As time passes, we realize that hair growth takes time, and there’s no longer time than the awkward phase. We go from feeling enthusiastic to feeling desperate for the growth process to be done.

Although products and diet can play a massive role in our growth process, so can styling. Twist-outs have become popular for their natural hair growth capabilities. The popular hairstyle has been proven to retain length retention, which can limit having to trim all of your hard work away. Natural hairstylist Shalace Brown is an expert in flat twisting and advocates for its many benefits. At Curl Bar Beauty Salon, where Shalace is a stylist at, she actively twists our hairstyles on clients to help them achieve their hair goals.

“Twistouts are a great way to protect the hair against breakage and help retain moisture within the hair. It is a low-maintenance, versatile style that gives our hair a break from daily styling and combing/brushing,” says Brown. Constant brushing or tight hair styling can lead to massive breakage over time. Committing to weekly twistouts can allow our hair to be in a rest state. Giving the opportunity to protect our tresses and enable them to flourish independently.

Below, Brown breaks down her product recommendations, why twists are the fastest way to hair growth, and more.

Product Recommendations

Brown recommends we lean into jojoba and argan oils when styling our hair. “These oils help penetrate the hair cuticle and moisturize it from the inside out,” Brown mentions. In addition to these oils, she also recommends using the Mizani Coil Oil Gel or Miche Gel To Foam Moose when in the twisting process to lock in the style. “You don’t need much; a little goes a long way,” Brown encourages. Both products are praised for being friendly towards different hair textures and porosity levels. Making them perfect for the natural hair community!

After you’ve twisted your hair, sleep with a silk bonnet. Sleeping with a bonnet can prevent our hair from drying and breaking. However, Brown recommends this to her clients because silk is breathable and naturally regulates temperature, making it perfect to wear in any season. Trying a silk pillowcase or scarf can also benefit your twist out if a bonnet isn’t in your interest.

How Long Twist Outs Last

The longevity of twist-outs is also a great appeal. We can indulge in waking up and carrying out our day without doing our hair daily. Twists can last weeks, but this all depends on multiple factors. Everyone is different and will naturally have a different experience in longevity. “This also depends on your scalp health and how long it takes for your scalp to show signs of buildup. A great way to extend this look is to wear your twist closed for two to three weeks and then open them for the last week and wear it out.” You can tuck away your twist by using a satin scarf in different variations for styling.

Most importantly, “if it is your first time doing the twist, listen to your scalp and take notes on how long you can go without washing your hair. This will help create a schedule of how often your hair needs to be done.” If you’re experiencing itchiness or scalp dryness, consider taking out your twists and washing your hair.

How Long Until We See Results

So you’ve been twisting your hair and wondering when the results will come. As much as we want to throw an exact number, the honest answer is it all depends. “The amount of time it takes to see the results of doing a twist depends on the current health of your hair, the rate at which it grows, and how consistent you are about improving the overall health of your hair,” says Brown. Participating in deep conditioning and regular trims can all add to seeing results in time. Brown estimates that we could see results within three weeks or six months if we continue to upkeep our hair.