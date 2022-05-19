Issa Rae, Hari Nef And Ncuti Gatwa Added To The Cast Of The Upcoming ‘Barbie’ Film

Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

The cast of Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie film continues to grow.

Starring Margot Robbie, the film is said to feature different versions of the iconic children’s doll. According to author and NYTimes columnist Kyle Buchanan, Gerwig’s film has Issa Rae and Hari Nef playing other Barbies, along with Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa playing different versions of Ken.

And, by the same token, Margot Robbie is not the film’s only Barbie. Issa Rae and Hari Nef play different Barbies… — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 18, 2022

Currently, it is rumored that Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Michael Cera, and Will Ferrell are all set to star in the new live-action Barbie movie. Collider reports that the cast will also include Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, and Jamie Demetriou.

Social media has also contributed to some of the recent cast updates. On FilmUpdates twitter page, two photos emerged with what is said to be many of the people working on Barbie, and according to The Sun, singer Dua Lipa and Saoirse Ronan will also appear in the film.

Greta Gerwig with the cast of 'BARBIE' – Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, and more! pic.twitter.com/0SDelCLh7r — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 24, 2022

The forthcoming Barbie film is adapted from a screenplay by Noah Baumbach, whose writing credits include Marriage Story, Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted, and White Noise. In addition to having Gerwig as its director, the film will be produced by Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap Entertainment.

Barbie is currently filming at Warner Brothers’ Leavesden Studios in London and is set for release in the summer of 2023.