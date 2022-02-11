Kingsley Ben-Adir To Star In Bob Marley Biopic

After a yearlong search, Paramount has found the man to play the leading role in it’s upcoming biopic about Bob Marley.

Kingsley Ben-Adir – who starred as Malcolm X in Regina King’s One Night In Miami – was chosen to portray Marley in this film that will focus on the reggae legend’s life and music career. Prior to his untimely death in 1981 at the age of 36, Marley left an amazing legacy, and gifted the world with songs such as “Could You Be Loved,” “Get Up, Stand Up,” and “One Love.”

Reinaldo Marcus, director of the Oscar-nominated film King Richard, is set to direct Paramount’s biopic, and Zach Baylin holds the responsibility of writing the script. Ziggy Marley, Rita Marley and Cedella Marley will serve as producers on behalf of Tuff Gong, and Robert Teitel will also produce.

For years, the public has been enamored by films centering around their favorite entertainers. Paramount’s 2019 movie Rocketman saw major success at the box office, and also received critical acclaim, winning multiple major awards after its release – setting the bar high for the upcoming film featuring the Jamaican icon.

Prior to his role as Malcolm X, Ben-Adir appeared in Netflix’s The OA, Hulu’s High Fidelity, BBC’s Peaky Blinders and even played Barack Obama in The Comey Rule. He was recently cast in Marvel’s upcoming Disney + series Secret Invasion alongside Samuel L. Jackson, who will reprise his role as Nick Fury.