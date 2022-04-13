Loading the player…

Issa Rae’s back in front of the camera, and this time, she’s lending her face and expert comedic timing to Roar, a new anthology series from Apple TV+.

Roar, an 8-episode dark comedy often utilizing some surrealist themes, tackles issues facing women in various aspects of both personal and professional life.

In the show’s flagship episode, Rae portrays a young black author with a hit book on the bestsellers list, just on the cusp of her big break in Hollywood. But when she comes out to Los Angeles for her big Hollywood meeting, she discovers their adaptation isn’t exactly what she had in mind.

This exclusive clip finds Rae’s character in a meeting with some Hollywood executives – all white and male – meeting about the potential of selling them the rights to her work. While she asks valid questions, it seems that either the executives are mockingly ignoring her concerns altogether, or sincerely cannot hear her voice or even tell that she is speaking.

Written by Janine Nabers and directed by Channing Godfrey Peoples, “The Woman Who Disappeared” is a timely cautionary tale about the commodification of black art in the wake of BLM and social justice awareness.

Starring Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Issa Rae, and more, Roar promises a viewing experience unlike anything else on TV right now. Telling stories with a unique mix of magical realism, familiar domestic and professional scenarios, and futuristic worlds to portray multiple facets of the female experience.

Roar premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 15.

