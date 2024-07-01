HomeFashion

Missy Elliott's Most Iconic Looks

The female MC has made an impact on hip hop but her fashion sense has also been a large inspiration to many throughout her career.
By Kerane Marcellus ·

Rapper Missy Elliot’s music has been ubiquitous to many of our lives from big moments. She has soundtracked weddings, graduations, club outings, parties, and more. Elliot’s sound from songs like “Work It” to “Supa Dupa Fly” will always go down as some of the quirkiest and most known songs ever. As a woman in the rap canon, she gained respect in the male-dominated space years ago. Her punchy lyrics and catchy flow had everyone hooked from the start–and her reign spans decades.

Her standout style was a key part of her rap persona. She stayed playful in vibrant hues and in her signature tracksuit silhouettes with accessories from newsboy hats to bandanas. These iconic looks were often courtesy of the style maven Misa Hylton’s doing. Hylton took Elliot’s personal style and molded it. June Ambrose, another image architect also is responsible for countless iconic looks worn by Elliott. To this day, we can’t get our minds off the way Missy’s all-pink look with a Kangol fuzzy hat in an Adidas sweatsuit for the Grammy Awards in 2003.

Elliott also had an affinity for suits. In 2004 for a MAC AIDA fundraiser, she wore a black-and-white suit look with a polka-dotted satin tie. At the 2006 Grammy Awards, she wore a classic Canadian tuxedo with, a matching hat to accentuate the outfit. The white buttons and washed denim were just exquisite on her.

Her style was and is still so expansive with moments like none other. That’s what gives the MC such star power. Elliot has never been one to shy away from serving a look that is powerful. Even on her tours she’s been seen in glamorous, elevated tracksuits, matching bedazzled sets, and all-leather looks to create immensely memorable fashion moments.

 Keep scrolling to see all of Missy Elliott’s best looks in honor of the legendary rapper’s birthday. 

