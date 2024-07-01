Missy Elliott's Most Iconic Looks

Getty Images

Rapper Missy Elliot’s music has been ubiquitous to many of our lives from big moments. She has soundtracked weddings, graduations, club outings, parties, and more. Elliot’s sound from songs like “Work It” to “Supa Dupa Fly” will always go down as some of the quirkiest and most known songs ever. As a woman in the rap canon, she gained respect in the male-dominated space years ago. Her punchy lyrics and catchy flow had everyone hooked from the start–and her reign spans decades.

Her standout style was a key part of her rap persona. She stayed playful in vibrant hues and in her signature tracksuit silhouettes with accessories from newsboy hats to bandanas. These iconic looks were often courtesy of the style maven Misa Hylton’s doing. Hylton took Elliot’s personal style and molded it. June Ambrose, another image architect also is responsible for countless iconic looks worn by Elliott. To this day, we can’t get our minds off the way Missy’s all-pink look with a Kangol fuzzy hat in an Adidas sweatsuit for the Grammy Awards in 2003.

Elliott also had an affinity for suits. In 2004 for a MAC AIDA fundraiser, she wore a black-and-white suit look with a polka-dotted satin tie. At the 2006 Grammy Awards, she wore a classic Canadian tuxedo with, a matching hat to accentuate the outfit. The white buttons and washed denim were just exquisite on her.

Her style was and is still so expansive with moments like none other. That’s what gives the MC such star power. Elliot has never been one to shy away from serving a look that is powerful. Even on her tours she’s been seen in glamorous, elevated tracksuits, matching bedazzled sets, and all-leather looks to create immensely memorable fashion moments.

Keep scrolling to see all of Missy Elliott’s best looks in honor of the legendary rapper’s birthday.

01 01 Missy Elliot At The 1997 MTV Europe Music Awards Missy Elliott during 1997 MTV Europe Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

02 02 Missy Elliott At The 41st Annual GRAMMY Awards Missy Elliott (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

03 03 Missy Elliott At The 1999 Source Hip-Hop Music Awards American singer, rapper, songwriter and record producer Missy Elliott wearing a pink trouser suit, in the press room of the 1999 Source Hip-Hop Music Awards, held at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, California, 18th August 1999. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

04 04 Missy Elliott At The 1999 MTV Europe Music Awards Missy Elliott during 1999 MTV Europe Music Awards. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

05 05 Missy Elliott At The 42nd Annual Grammy Awards Missy Elliott (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

06 06 Missy Elliott At The VH-1 Divas In 2000 Missy Elliott wearing Versace at ‘VH-1 Divas 2000: A Tribute To Diana Ross’ at Madison Square Garden. New York City 4/9/2000 Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images

07 07 Missy Elliott At The At The “MTV Icon: Janet Jackson” Premiere Missy Elliott during “MTV Icon: Janet Jackson” at Sony Studios in Culver City, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

08 08 Missy Elliott At The 2001 MTV Video Music Awards Missy Elliott during 2001 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals at The Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

09 09 Missy Elliott At The 2001 Billboard Music Awards Missy Elliot poses backstage at the 2001 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

10 10 Missy Elliott At The Z100 Jingle Ball In 2001 Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott backstage at the Z100 Jingle Ball 2001 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Thursday, December 13, 2001. Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect.

11 11 Missy Elliott At The Z100 Jingle Ball Show Missy Elliott performs at Z100 Jingle Ball 2001 during Z100 Jingle Ball Show – December 13, 2001 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

12 12 Missy Elliott At The 44th Grammy Awards Missy Elliott (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

13 13 Missy Elliott At The The 2nd Annual BET Awards Missy Elliott during The 2nd Annual BET Awards – Arrivals at The Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

14 14 Missy Elliott At The Stuff Magazine MTV VMA Pre-Party Missy Elliott during Stuff Magazine 2002 MTV VMA Pre-Party at Lot 61 in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Carmen Valdes/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

15 15 Missy Elliott At The DKNY and Vanity Fair Present In Concert Series Missy Elliot during DKNY and Vanity Fair Present In Concert Series at Irving Plaza in New York City, NY, United States. (Photo by Mychal Watts/WireImage)

16 16 Missy Elliott At The 30th American Music Awards Missy Elliott during The 30th Annual American Music Awards – Press Room at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

17 17 Missy Elliott At The 17th Soul Train Music Awards Missy Elliott during The 17th Annual Soul Train Music Awards – Arrivals at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, United States. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

18 18 Missy Elliott At The MTV Spring Break In 2003 MIAMI BEACH, FL – MARCH 12: Rapper Missy Elliot performs during a taping for “MTV Spring Break 2003” at the Surfcomber Hotel March 12, 2003 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

19 19 Missy Elliott At The 2003 MTV Video Music Awards Missy Elliot during 2003 MTV Video Music Awards – Stuff Magazine Pre-VMA Party Hosted By Missy Elliot and Dave Meyers at SHOW in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic)

20 20 Missy Elliott At The 2003 MTV Video Music Awards Missy Elliott holds up her Best Video of the Year award at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, August 28, 2003. Elliott won the award for her song ‘Work It.’ (Photo by RJ Capak/WireImage)

21 21 Missy Elliott At The MTV2 2 Dollar Bill Concert Missy Elliott during MTV2 2 Dollar Bill Concert with Missy Elliott and Tweet at Palladium in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

22 22 Missy Elliott At The MTV Europe Music Awards In 2003 Missy Elliott during MTV Europe Music Awards 2003 – Show at Ocean Terminal Arena in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

23 23 Missy Elliott At The MTV Europe Music Awards In 2003 Missy Elliott during MTV Europe Music Awards 2003 – Rehearsals at Ocean Terminal Arena in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

24 24 Missy Elliott At The 2003 VIBE Awards Missy Elliott during 2003 VIBE Awards – Pressroom at Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, California, United States. (Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage)

25 25 Missy Elliott At The “Honey “New York Premiere Missy Elliott during “Honey” – New York Premiere – Inside Arrivals at Chelsea West Theater in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/WireImage)

26 26 Missy Elliott With Beyonce And Alicia Keys Beyonce and Alicia Keys and Missy Elliott during Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Missy Elliott Announce Spring Tour To Begin March 12, 2004 Multi-Grammy Perfomers Bring Star Power to the Stage at Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

27 27 Missy Elliott At The The 46th Annual Grammy Awards Missy Elliott, winner for Best Female Rap Solo Performance (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

28 28 Missy Elliott At The MAC AIDS Fund VIVA Glam V Event Missy Elliott during MAC AIDS Fund VIVA Glam V – After Party – Arrivals at Ace Gallery in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

29 29 Missy Elliott At The Brit Awards 2004 LONDON – FEBRUARY 17: Singer Missy Elliot performs on stage during the “Brit Awards 2004” at Earls Court 2 on February 17, 2004 in London. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

30 30 Missy Elliott At The Adidas Sportswear Clothing Line “Respect M.E” Launch Missy Elliott (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

31 31 Missy Elliott At The Verizon Ladies First Tour In 2004 ANAHEIM, CA – APRIL 21: Singer/producer Missy Elliott performs onstage during the final stop on the “Verizon Ladies First Tour 2004” at the Arrowhead Pond on April 21, 2004 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

32 32 Missy Elliott At The MTV Video Music Awards In Japan In 2004 TOKYO, JAPAN – MAY 23: Missy Elliott performs during MTV Video Music Awards Japan 2004 on May 23, 2004 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Junko Kimura /Getty Images)

33 33 Missy Elliott Perfoming In Amsterdam In 2004 NETHERLANDS – JUNE 26: Photo of Missy ELLIOT; 26-6-2004 Amsterdam,Arena, Missy Elliott,rap/hip hop (Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns)

34 34 Missy Elliott At The TCA Press Tour LOS ANGELES – JULY 20: Judge and Co-Executive Producer, Missy Elliott, of “The Road to Stardom with Missy Elliott” speaks with the press during the UPN TCA Press Tour at the Century Plaza Hotel on July 20, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

35 35 Missy Elliott At The “Shark Tale” New York Premiere Missy Elliott arrives to “Shark Tale” New York Premiere at the Delacorte Theatre, Central Park, New York City. (Photo by Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

36 36 Missy Elliot Visits MTV’s “TRL” In 2005 Missy Elliott and LaLa Vasquez during Missy Elliot Visits MTV’s “TRL” – January 5, 2005 at MTV Studios, Times Square in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

37 37 Missy Elliott At The Olympus Fashion Week Fall In 2005 For Baby Phat Missy Elliott during Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2005 – Baby Phat – Arrivals at Skylight Studio in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic)

38 38 Missy Elliott At The Diesel Fall 2005 Fashion Show NEW YORK CITY, NY – FEBRUARY 10: Missy Elliott attends Diesel Fall 2005 Fashion Show at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 10, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh /Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

39 39 Missy Elliott At An Adidas Benefit Auction In 2005 NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 25: Missy Elliott attends Adidas presents benefit auction and dinner for Jam Master Jay Foundation for Music and the 35th Anniversary of the Adidas Superstar at Skylight Studio on February 25, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh /Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

40 40 Missy Elliott At The CBS Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson LOS ANGELES – MARCH 1: Rapper Missy Elliot appears on the “Late Late Show” with host Craig Ferguson at CBS Television City on March 1, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

41 41 Missy Elliott At The World Premiere of “Hitch” In New York Missy Elliot attends the world premiere of “Hitch” held on Ellis Island, NYC. (Photo by Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

42 42 Missy Elliott At The 2005 BET Awards Missy Elliot during 2005 BET Awards – Press Room at Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

43 43 Missy Elliott Visits MTV’s “TRL” In 2005 Missy Elliott during Missy Elliott Visits MTV’s “TRL” – July 6, 2005 at MTV Studios in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/WireImage)

44 44 Missy Elliott At The 2005 MTV Video Music Awards Missy Elliott during 2005 MTV Video Music Awards – Show at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, United States. (Photo by Jason Squires/WireImage)

45 45 Missy Elliott At The 2005 Spike TV Video Game Awards Missy Elliot during 2005 Spike TV Video Game Awards – Show at Gibson Amphitheater in Universal City, California, United States. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage for Nickelodeon Magazine)

46 46 Missy Elliott At The 33rd Annual American Music Awards Missy Elliott, winner Favorite Female Artist (Rap/Hip-Hop) (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

47 47 Missy Elliott Performing In London In 2005 LONDON – NOVEMBER 28: Hip-hop singer Missy Elliott performs during a one-off London show promoting her current album “The Cookbook” at the Carling Apollo Hammersmith on November 28, 2005 in London, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

48 48 Missy Elliott At The Launch of TAB ENERGY Missy Elliot during Launch of TAB ENERGY- Arrivals at Drive-In Studios in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage for SYNDICATE)

49 49 Missy Elliott At The 48th Annual Grammy Awards Missy Elliott, winner Best Short Form Music Video for “Lose Control” (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

50 50 Missy Elliott Visit MTV’s “TRL” In 2006 Missy Elliot during Mandy Moore and Missy Elliott Visit MTV’s “TRL” – April 19, 2006 at MTV Studios in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

51 51 Missy Elliott At The Sprite Street Couture Showcase Missy Elliott and Olivia during Sprite Street Couture Showcase – Arrivals and Afterparty at Guastavino’s in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jemal Countess/WireImage for Strategic Group)

52 52 Missy Elliott At The 2006 BET Awards Missy Elliott, winner, Best Female Hip Hop award during 2006 BET Awards – Press Room at The Shrine in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic)

53 53 Missy Elliott At The 2006 MTV Video Music Awards NEW YORK – AUGUST 31: Recording artist Missy Elliott appears onstage at the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall August 31, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

54 54 Missy Elliott In Concert In London In 2006 Missy Elliott In Concert, Hammersmith Palais, London, Britain – 05 Oct 2006, Missy Elliott (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

55 55 Missy Elliott At Ciara’s 21st Birthday NEW YORK – OCTOBER 25: Recording artist Missy Elliott attends Ciara’s Birthday Party at Marquee on October 25, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)

56 56 Missy Elliott At The 2006 Avon Foundation Awards Celebration Missy Elliott during 2006 Avon Foundation Awards Celebration at New York State Theatre – Lincoln Center in New York City, NY, United States. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/WireImage)

57 57 Missy Elliott At The 5th Annual Cadillac Super Bowl Grand Prix Missy Elliott during The 5th Annual Cadillac Super Bowl Grand Prix at American Airlines Arena in Miami Beach, Florida, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

58 58 Missy Elliott At Mona Scott Young’s “All Grown Up & Sexy” Birthday Bash NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 21: Actor Robin Givins (L) and recording artist Missy Elliott attend Mona Scott Young’s “All Grown Up & Sexy” Birthday Bash at The Grand February 21, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)

59 59 Missy Elliott At The 4th Annual VH1 Hip Hop Honors NEW YORK – OCTOBER 04: Rapper Missy Elliott poses in the press room with her award at the 4th Annual VH1 Hip Hop Honors ceremony at the Hammerstein Ballroom on October 4, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

60 60 Missy Elliott Visits MTV’s “TRL” In 2008 NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 04: Hip Hop star Missy Elliot visits MTV’s “TRL” at MTV Studios Times Square on February 4, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

61 61 Missy Elliott At The “Ching-a-Ling” 3D Music Video Premiere NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 05: Missy Elliott attends “Ching-a-Ling” by Missy Elliott in 3D Music Video Premiere February 5, 2008 New Yrok City, NY (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

62 62 Missy Elliott At The “Step Up 2 The Streets” Screening In Miami MIAMI – FEBRUARY 07: Rapper Missy Elliot attends the MySpace “Black Curtain Screening” of “Step Up 2 the Streets” to announce the premier of her 3D video “Ching-A-Ling” on February 7, 2008 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Franklin/FilmMagic)

63 63 Missy Elliott At BET’s Rip The Runway In 2008 NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 21: Missy Elliott performs at BET’s Rip the Runway 2008 at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

64 64 Missy Elliott Celebrates Birthday At Tao Las Vegas LAS VEGAS – JULY 11: Singer Missy Elliott arrives at her birthday celebration at Tao Las Vegas at TAO Las Vegas on July 11, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

65 65 Missy Elliott At “Americas Best Dance Crew” In 2008 (EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) BURBANK, CA – JULY 29: ***EXCLUSIVE*** Missy Elliott performs with dance crews during the taping of Randy Jackson Presents “America’s Best Dance Crew” in Burbank, CA on July 29, 2008. The show airs Thursdays at 10pm on MTV. (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

66 66 Missy Elliott At The 2010 VH1 Hip Hop Honors NEW YORK – JUNE 03: Rapper Missy Elliot performs onstage at the 2010 Vh1 Hip Hop Honors at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 3, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

67 67 Missy Elliott At The Parklife Music Festival In 2010 PERTH, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Missy Elliott performs on stage during the Parklife Music Festival at Wellington Square on September 26, 2010 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

68 68 Missy Elliott At The 5th Annual Black Girls Rock! Awards NEW YORK – OCTOBER 16: Missy Elliott accepts the Visionary Award during the 5th Annual Black Girls Rock! Awards at the Paradise Theater on October 16, 2010 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

69 69 Missy Elliott At Haze Nightclub In 2013 LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 16: Recording artist Missy Elliott arrives at Haze Nightclub at the Aria Resort & Casino at CityCenter on May 16, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

70 70 Missy Elliott At The BET’s 106 & Park In 2013 NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 14: Recording artist Missy Elliott poses backstage at BET’s ‘106 and Park’ at BET Studios on August 14, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/BET/Getty Images for BET)

71 71 Missy Elliott At The BET Awards In 2014 LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 29: Recording artists Pharrell Williams and Missy Elliott perform onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/BET/Getty Images for BET)

72 72 Missy Elliott At The Bestival In 2015 NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT – SEPTEMBER 13: Missy Elliot performs on day 4 of Bestival at Robin Hill Country Park on September 13, 2015 in Newport, Isle of Wight. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/Getty Images,)

73 73 Missy Elliott At The Bestival In 2015 NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT – SEPTEMBER 13: Missy Elliot performs on day 4 of Bestival at Robin Hill Country Park on September 13, 2015 in Newport, Isle of Wight. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/Getty Images,)

74 74 Missy Elliott At The 2015 Billboard Women In Music Awards NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 11: Missy Elliott speaks onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2015 on Lifetime at Cipriani 42nd Street on December 11, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Lifetime)

75 75 Missy Elliott At The SXSW Festival In 2016 Missy Elliott (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

76 76 Missy Elliott At The 2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens NEW YORK, NY – JULY 11: Missy Elliott attends the 2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/FilmMagic)

77 77 Missy Elliott At Essence Festival In 2018 NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 07: Missy Elliott performs onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented By Coca-Cola – Day 2 at Louisiana Superdome on July 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence)

78 78 Missy Elliott At The American Music Awards In 2018 LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 09: Missy Elliott performs onstage at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/AMA2018/Getty Images For dcp )

79 79 Missy Elliott At Something In the Water In 2019 VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA – APRIL 27: Missy Elliott performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER – Day 2 on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water)

80 80 Missy Elliott At The MTV Video Music Awards In 2019 NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Missy Elliott poses in the Press Room with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV)

81 81 Missy Elliott At A VMA’s After Party In 2019 NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 26: Missy Elliott attends MTV VMAs, Pepsi & Monami Entertainment celebrate the Video Vanguard Award honoree Missy Elliott at her after-party celebration on August 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage)

82 82 Missy Elliott At Lovers & Friends Music Festival In 2023 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 06: Missy Elliott performs onstage during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)