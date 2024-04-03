Misa Hylton Calls Out Law Enforcement For Using Excessive Force On Son Justin During Raid Of Diddy's Home

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Nordstrom

Misa Hylton, the mother of Justin Combs, 30, is an upset parent and rightfully so. She’s calling out law enforcement in Los Angeles for using excessive force against Justin, along with his brothers Christian Combs, 26, and Quincy Brown, 32, during a recent raid of his father Sean “Diddy” Combs’ home.

Hylton took to Instagram to vent her frustrations. She posted a video showing the Feds pulling up to Diddy’s residence, handcuffing Justin and Christian and pointing guns at them. Brown is also seen being pulled backwards to the driveway while his hands were behind his head.

“The over zealous and overtly militarized force used against my sons Justin and Christian is deplorable,” the stylist and designer began. “If these were the sons of a non-Black celebrity, they would not have been handled with the same aggression. The attempt to humiliate and terrorize these innocent young BLACK MEN is despicable!”

Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided in connection with a warrant for an ongoing trafficking investigation run by the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York. The Bad Boy Records founder has been hit with multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and trafficking over the past couple of months.

“Enough is Enough!” Hylton continued. “Did Justin need several laser beams from firearms pointed at his chest?? Did Christian need a gun pointed at the back of his head while he was handcuffed?? How many times have we seen young UNARMED BLACK MEN not make it out of these types of situations alive??”

She concluded, “My son’s Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman is investigating the excessive use of force which was unnecessary and certainly not required by this search warrant. We will fight for justice utilizing every imaginable resource. I’m not with the propaganda!!!!”

Hylton has always been vocal when it comes to her son, Justin, even when it meant calling out his father. Last year, she had some things to get off of her chest regarding Justin’s DUI situation. He was arrested in Beverly Hills for driving under the influence at the time. She also shared her frustrations on Instagram at the time and started by saying she wasn’t protecting anyone but her son moving forward.

“The statement ‘a fish rots from the head down’ means that, in addition to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization’s success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise,” Hylton wrote on social media.

She also called out Diddy for selling alcohol and said he needed to sell “something healthy that builds people up.”

“Everyone has to sit around for years and act like there isn’t anything wrong With you. This where the buck stops for me,” she said, adding, “I should have kept my child with me. F–k UCLA too. Everybody. Can get it.”