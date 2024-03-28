Al B. Sure! Makes Public Plea For Son Quincy Brown To ‘Come Home’ Amid Scandals Surrounding Diddy

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Al B. Sure! has a very public message for his son, Quincy Brown. In a short but loud Instagram post, the 55-year-old crooner, born Albert Brown, let it be known that the door is wide open for his son to be with him as Sean “Diddy” Combs, the man who raised the young actor, is dealing with serious legal and personal troubles presently.

“Come Home. The [door] is wide open,” he wrote under an old photo with Quincy. “You’re safe here son! I Love you, Popz, Your Biological.”

Commenters had mixed reactions to his message but the majority felt it should have been a text or a call versus a public post, accusing him of looking for attention. Some argue this point by claiming the singer, born Albert Joseph Brown, was absent for the majority of Quincy’s life while Combs stepped up in his life.

The father and son haven’t had the best relationship over the years, especially after Quincy, 32, wrote his father an open letter in 2020 addressing his absence.

“Albert Brown, also known as ‘Al B. Sure!’ is my biological father, but Sean Combs, also known as ‘Diddy,’ has been a father figure in my life for as long as I can remember,” his letter started.

“Sean Combs is the person whom I look up to and appreciate as a father. He is the one who helped mold me into the person I am today and I will always try to live up to his expectations. He has always been supportive of me and I will forever love and respect him,” he wrote. “As far as my biological father goes, the ‘spitting image’ is all I have taken from him. Throughout my life, I’ve always wondered about him: Where he was? What was he doing? and most importantly, Was he even thinking about me? The absence of my father has given me a better understanding of what type of man I am going to be. I am grateful for my mom’s love, support, guidance, and for her strength.”

Al B. Sure! responded to the letter via ESSENCE and took accountability saying that his job is to “fix it.” He had Quincy with the late Kim Porter in 1991.

The “Right Now” singer’s message to Quincy comes as, over the past few months, Combs has been hit with a string of lawsuits and accusations of rape, abuse, sex trafficking, and more. Recently, his homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by federal agents in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation, and during the LA raid, his sons, including Quincy, Justin and Christian, were photographed being handcuffed by law enforcement as they turned the home upside down. Despite that, the mogul hasn’t formally been charged or accused by federal prosecutors of a crime.

Things began to unfold when former partner Cassie, a singer who was signed to Bad Boy, sued him in November of 2023. They eventually settled before the case could go to court. In the detailed lawsuit, Cassie outlined what she alleges she endured over the years, including “abuse, violence, and sex trafficking.” It has been downhill for the producer and artist since.

Following the recent message from Al B. Sure!, Quincy posted to his Instagram messages saying he would “talk some sh-t today,” linking to a private, digital workshop on Discord.com that will go live at 5 p.m. PST. He may be preparing to get some things off of his chest.

We hope the men, father and son, can talk things through during this complicated time, preferably offline.