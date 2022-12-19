Al B. Sure! Opens Up About Health Scare Post Two-Month Long Coma

Radio host, singer, and songwriter Al B. Sure! is out of a coma after two months. He recently had his first interview with Fox 5 New York to discuss his career and health.

The artist, also known as, Albert Joseph Brown III, collapsed while working on new music and fell into a coma, and began suffering from multiple illnesses, like renal failure — when one or both of your kidneys can no longer function independently. His health had taken such a turn for the worst that doctors considered putting him in hospice.

“I was intubated; I was on a ventilator with a tracheotomy; I mean, there were so many things going on,” he explained.

B. Sure said he gained a noticeable amount of weight during the height of his career in 1990 when he was nominated for two Grammys. However, when Quincy Jones, told him to “please get your act together,” he said that prompted him to get bariatric surgery, a weight-loss surgery that alters your digestive system.

“What people don’t truly understand, unless you’ve been through this type of medical journey, is taking for granted breathing, tying your shoes, speaking,” said the 54-year-old, who also shared he’s a recipient of a new liver.

He continued, “I have what’s called ‘Chevron,’ that’s when they cut your chest open which is probably the first time I was talking about it…[I’m a] recipient of an amazing blessed new liver — and you know I’m going to treat it well,” he said.

“If I can influence or help or inspire someone else, I did my job,” he said.

In October, Al B. Sure revealed he had woken up from the coma via a Twitter post. He shared an update and a picture of him in the hospital post-recover.

“A very humble thank you for the prayers, my @WBLS1075NYC family,” he tweeted.

“I’m alive, awake, on the mend. Submissively grateful! #AllPraiseisDuetoAllah. I’ll share more of my health experience soon in hopes to encourage us all to stay on top of our #HealthandWellness #GoSeetheDoctor ❤️ ABS!”

During that time, his son Al B. Sure Jr., 36, also shared the good news about his dad waking up from the coma, and it was right in time for his birthday.

“Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 been kinda out of it and in my own world!!” he wrote in an Instagram caption. “@officialalbsure POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months and he just made it out!! So I’m much better and ready to get back on my shit! It’s time to get up pop!! And countries to visit! Thank u for all the concerns and worries about my family! Today is my day but this is for my pops! All I want for him is to get out the hospital!! We need u big homie!!🙏🏾🙏🏾🫶🏾🗣🗣🗣”

Al B. Sure has two other sons, Quincy Brown, 31, who had with the late Kim Porter, and Devin Brown, 31.