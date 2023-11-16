(Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Trigger warning: This piece mentions interpersonal violence and contains highly graphic details.

Sean “Diddy” Combs was hit with a lawsuit from ex Cassie, (born Casandra Ventura) Thursday alleging repeated physical and sexual abuse and trafficking over the course of their decade-long relationship.

In a statement, Cassie said, “After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.”

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 27: Actor Cassie Ventura (L) and recording artist-producer Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

The “Me And You,” singer split from Combs in 2018, and has since been silent about their relationship. The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court, and alleges that in 2005, at the age of 37, he persuaded a 19-year-old Cassie, into a professional relationship by signing her to his label, Bad Boy Records. Over the next few years, he drew her into a romantic involvement and exposed her “to a lifestyle of excessive alcohol and substance abuse,” the complaint reads.

“With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life,” said Cassie.

Alongside Combs, the lawsuit includes Bad Boy Records, Bad Boy Entertainment, Epic Records, and Combs Enterprises as defendants.

In addition to the aforementioned accusations, the suit goes on to say that Combs sexually assaulted Cassie in her residence after she attempted to part ways with him, “destroyed a man’s car upon discovering his romantic interest in” her, and she was “frequently punched, beat, kicked, and stomped on.”

Combs “forced Ms. Ventura to engage in sex acts with male sex workers while masturbating and filming the encounters.” Moreover, throughout their relationship, Combs displayed bouts of uncontrollable anger and consistently subjected Cassie to brutal beatings.

“No human should have to endure what Ms. Ventura has endured,” said her lawyer, Douglas Wigdor. “Her ability and willingness to speak up against the abuse she suffered, and seeking to hold accountable her abuser and those who enabled the abuse, is a testament to her strength and resilience. We are honored to represent this brave victim in her pursuit of justice.”

This lawsuit would make one of few headlines Diddy has had in recent months – back in September he reassigned his publishing rights back to former Bad Boy artists, and in June, Diago, the parent company to liquor brand Ciroc, cut ties with him, citing that he only contributed to $1,000 to their joint venture, in spite of generating close to a billion dollars in profit, according. to VIBE.

Diddy has not yet made a statement against the allegations.