Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Homes Raided In Connection With Federal Sex Trafficking Investigation

Two of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ private residences have been raided by authorities in search of supporting evidence to an ongoing investigation.

According to Fox 11 LA, both the rapper/producer’s Holmby Hills residence in Los Angeles and his Star Island home in Miami were raided by Homeland Security officials, reportedly in search of flash drives, laptops, and any other materials that could support their ongoing investigation.

Both raids were captured live by news choppers overhead. Aerial video of the Los Angeles raid appears to show footage of two of Combs’ sons, Justin Combs, 30, and Christian Combs, 25, being handcuffed and detained by authorities during the search, but these reports have not yet been confirmed.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available,” the federal department said in a statement released to news outlets.

Via CNBC, a source with knowledge of the situation reported that federal authorities have interviewed three women and one man in New York regarding allegations of sexual assault, sex trafficking, and both solicitation and distribution of narcotics and firearms. Interviews with three more women are forthcoming.

Multiple accusations against the Bad Boy mogul began surfacing after he was sued by his former long-term girlfriend and artist Cassie Ventura in 2023. The songstress alleged years of rape, sex trafficking, and physical abuse at the hands of Combs in a suit filed in Manhattan on November 16, just days before the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act. Though the suit amount in the filing was never publicized, it was settled out of court just one day later, with terms undisclosed to the public.

Since the settlement, two more suits were filed before the end of New York’s Adult Survivors Act. One suit, also detailed via Fox 11 LA, alleged that Combs intentionally drugged and sexually assaulted the then 19-year-old plaintiff after a date in 1991, videotaping the nonconsensual encounter and sharing it with several of his music industry friends. She reports to have been so mortified and distraught by the experience that she ended up depressed, hospitalized, and eventually dropped out of college.

A third suit filed in February 2024 by a male music producer alleged multiple incidents of unwanted touching, groping, and indecent exposure while the plaintiff attempted to work.

Douglas Wigdor, who served as Cassie Ventura’s lawyer during her explosive case, also represents one of the anonymous victims, identified as Jane Does in the federal investigation that led to today’s raid.

“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law,” he said in a statement via CNBC. “Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”