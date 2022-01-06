Courtesy of Getty Images

Capricorns stand up! Your fellow zodiac sister, Misa Hylton, is celebrating another year around the sun, and this calls for celebration. There are stars in the sky and those that stay in front of the camera, but Hylton’s behind-the-scenes talent shined so bright that as she shaped the images of some of Hip Hop and R&B’s most prominent figures, it inevitably brought her to the forefront too.

We believe that Misa Hylton needs no introduction. At this point, you know her name, her work, all of the iconic moments she’s pulled off and why she’s such a force in the fashion industry, but just for our own nostalgic pleasure, we’ll take a quick trip down memory lane to remind you of her origins.

During the rise and prime of Hip Hop in the 90’s, Hylton would spend her time amongst the greats in music – including Diddy and the late Andre Harrell. Being at the right place at the right time, as she has described before, led to her first major styling gig with the R&B group Jodeci. From the jump, Hylton skipped playing it safe and tapped into her creative intelligence to reimagine the image of R&B singers from suits and hard bottom shoes to baseball jerseys and backwards hats. Before she knew it, she was styling several heavy hitters including Mary J. Blige, Lil Kim, and more.

We’ll never forget all of Hylton’s iconic red carpet moments in the 90’s and early 2000’s like Lil Kim’s 1999 VMA look styled with the infamous pasties or the countless others, they’re forever ingrained on our moodboards. However, the OG stylist is still making moves in more ways than one in the fashion industry.

Today, Hylton works as a stylist, fashion designer and MCM’s Global Creative Partner. She also operates her fashion academy that she originally founded in 2012, Misa Hylton Fashion Academy, to foster and educate the next generation of fashion talent. Part of her journey has been highlighted on the Netflix documentary The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion. And some of her latest accomplishments include her ongoing collaboration with Macy’s, styling Flo Milli’s Paper Magazine cover, styling City Girls Twerkulator video, and remaining as one of the flyest in the game to this day.

We’re celebrating the legend’s birthday by watching 11 music videos with styling by Misa Hylton – Happy Birthday, icon!

Mary J. Blige – Not Gon Cry

The Carters – Apeshit

Lil Kim – Crush On You

Foxy Brown – I’ll Be

Jodeci – Gotta Love

Diddy & Blac Rob – Let’s Get It

Mary J. Blige – All That I Can Say

Mary J. Blige – Everything

Mary J. Blige You – Remind Me

Fantasia ft. Kelly Rowland & Missy Elliot – Without Me

City Girlz – Twerkulator