Misa Hylton Is Calling Out Diddy Over Their Son’s Recent DUI

Over the weekend, Diddy’s oldest child, son Justin Combs, found himself in some serious trouble. The 29-year old was arrested for a DUI after running a red light in Beverly Hills, Calif.

His mom and renowned fashion stylist Misa Hylton had a few words to say about the incident, sending subliminal messages on Instagram that seemingly were aimed at the mogul.

“I’m not protecting no one anymore, just my son,” she wrote alongside the 100 emoji in her Stories.

In another posting, the 50-year-old mom of three added, “The statement ‘a fish rots from the head down’ means that, in addition to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization’s success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise.”

She added, “The Truth shall set you free.”

In a separate Instagram story, Hylton wrote, “Act BAD BAD boy I used to want to be a BAD Girl I chose to be a QUEEN Tried and true.”

“I’m not perfect but I am INTENTIONAL,” she added.

For context, Diddy recently released a new song with rapper Fabulous and The City Girls called “Act Bad,” which some think encourages reckless behavior.

She also made some comments about his business in the alcohol industry. He’s been at the helm of the success of the Ciroc vodka and DeLeon tequila brands, which she finds problematic.

“How you go from one of the greatest to ever do it To making all of your money off alcohol And suing the damn alcohol company,” she wrote in her InstaStories. “Sell something healthy that builds people up. I’m sick of it!!!!! NOT MINES”

Misa then concluded with comments including, “Everyone has to sit around for years and act like there isn’t anything wrong With you. This where the buck stops for me,” and “I should have kept my child with me. F**k UCLA too. Everybody. Can get it.”

Opinions on the matter are divided with social media commenters going back and forth as usual. Some people who read the series of posts on Instagram feel Hylton is shifting blame and that her son is old enough to make decisions on his own. Others think that Diddy is becoming a bad influence on his kids and should take some responsibility in the matter.

Diddy and Hylton go way back. He helped her clientele, connecting her to artists at Uptown Records to style them. They had an on-again off-again relationship and in 1993, they welcomed Justin Combs.

As for Justin, this is the first time we’ve publicly seen him in any trouble with the law. He’s usually getting good press around things like #Respectfully Justin, a limited YouTube talk show with Justin Laboy, and his acting work in Power Book II: Ghost. He previously attended UCLA to play football and graduated with a degree in sociology in 2016. He is also an executive producer at REVOLT, his father’s digital cable television network.