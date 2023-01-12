Diddy’s Sons Bond With Their New Baby Sister, Love Sean Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs shocked fans when he revealed he had another baby in December. This new addition would be the 53-year-old’s, seventh child. Two of the music maestro’s sons, Justin Dior, 29, and Christian, 24, have been spending time with their little sister, Love, lately.

Justin Dior posted a picture of him rocking little Love on his Instagram page while she was wrapped up in a white blanket.

“My twin 💙,” he captioned a series of images. One includes him giving her a kiss on the head.

Little Love had an outfit change in the pictures Christian—also known as King —shared of his sister. In an Instagram caption, he wrote “Baby Love” and is pictured holding her on his chest.

Diddy had Love Combs with 28-year-old cyber security specialist Dana Tran. In the announcement the music artist and producer made about his new daughter on social media in December, he said, “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie, and I all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

The music mogul’s other children include twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, who he shares with the late Kim Porter. She died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47. Additionally, he is the father to daughter Chance, 17, who he shares with Sarah Chapman, and son Quincy Taylor Brown, 31. Quincy is Kim Porter’s third child and was adopted by Diddy during their relationship.