Best New Music This Week: GloRilla, Monaleo, Kari Faux And More

Happy Friday, folks. As we enter the final week of May, there are some great releases from some of your favorite artists to listen to during Memorial Day weekend.

Today, the Houston native Monaleo unveils her 11-track debut album, Where The Flowers Don’t Die. Diddy also dropped the song “Act Bad,” which features Fabolous, and Caresha & JT – better known as the City Girls. Following his smash hit with J. Cole, rapper Lil Durk provides the public Almost Healed, which includes the new single “Therapy Session,” with the legendary Alicia Keys.

GloRilla also put out the visual for “Lick or Sum,” a record that samples Juicy J’s “Slob on My Knob,” along with Kali sharing another remix of her viral hit “Area Codes,” which has a guest appearance from Mello Buckzz. Today’s list also includes Kari Faux’s new album, and more.

Take a look at the best in new music this week below.

01 Monaleo – ‘Where The Flowers Don’t Die’ The Houston native unveils her 11-track debut album, Where The Flowers Don’t Die. The project features Goddess, the melodic duet with Flo Milli. Listen to the LP HERE.

02 Lil Durk ft. Alicia Keys – “Therapy Session” and “Pelle Coat” Ahead of the release of Almost Healed – which drops today – Lil Durk unveiled the dual video for the opening tracks “Therapy Session,” which features Alicia Keys, and “Pelle Coat.” Watch it HERE.

03 Kali ft. Mello Buckzz – “Area Codes” Atlanta-raised rapper Kali has shared another remix of her viral hit “Area Codes.” This one is the “Area Codes (773 Remix),” and it features the emerging Chicago drill rapper Mello Buckzz. Listen to it HERE.

04 GloRilla – “Lick or Sum” Earlier this week, GloRilla dropped off a new single titled “Lick Or Sum,” which samples Juicy J’s “Slob on My Knob.” Check out the video for the song HERE.

05 Kari Faux – ‘REAL B*TCHS DON’T DIE!’ Today, rapper, singer & songwriter dropped her third album Real B*tches Don’t Die, which features Big K.R.I.T.., Jazz Cartier, Devin The Dude, Gangsta Boo, and more. Stream the project HERE.