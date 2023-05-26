Home

Best New Music This Week: GloRilla, Monaleo, Kari Faux And More

Today’s releases also includes a collaboration from Diddy, City Girls and Fabolous titled “Act Bad.”
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. As we enter the final week of May, there are some great releases from some of your favorite artists to listen to during Memorial Day weekend.

Today, the Houston native Monaleo unveils her 11-track debut album, Where The Flowers Don’t Die. Diddy also dropped the song “Act Bad,” which features Fabolous, and Caresha & JT – better known as the City Girls. Following his smash hit with J. Cole, rapper Lil Durk provides the public Almost Healed, which includes the new single “Therapy Session,” with the legendary Alicia Keys.

GloRilla also put out the visual for “Lick or Sum,” a record that samples Juicy J’s “Slob on My Knob,” along with Kali sharing another remix of her viral hit “Area Codes,” which has a guest appearance from Mello Buckzz. Today’s list also includes Kari Faux’s new album, and more.

Take a look at the best in new music this week below.

TOPICS: 