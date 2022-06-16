7 Career Lessons We’ve Learned From Watching ‘Yung Miami’ AKA Caresha

One thing about Yung Miami—she’s going to get to the money.

One-half of the rap duo City Girls (Jatavia ‘JT’ Johnson is the other founding member), she’s made a career of empowering women to lean into sex positivity and financial abundance. Although the City Girls’ music is meant to purely entertain, this speaks to a larger conversation around the racial wealth gap and how Black women fit in.

2019 data showed the median wealth for single women was $36,000, while the median wealth for single men was $43,800. What’s more, single Black men’s median wealth was $10,100, compared to Single Black women’s median wealth of $1,700.

Yung Miami, also fondly referred to by her birth name Caresha by way of her friend Saucy Santana, has proven that data isn’t something she takes lightly.

Her savvy was recently praised on social media after the wildly successful launch of her new podcast Caresha, Please on Revolt TV, a network owned by her rumored beau, Sean Combs. The premiere featured a conversation between the two that broached the topic of their previously speculated about relationship.

As one Twitter user pointed out, this was a masterful move.

“Caresha is a smart business woman, took her jokes and turned all of em into bags.”

Since coming into public awareness in 2017, the City Girls’ rap lyrics have been filled with gems. Now, with this latest move, we’re seeing they’ve been walking their talk and there are a few things we can learn.