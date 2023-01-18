The Canadian Suit Is Back

Getty Images

I think we’re all used to a specific look thinking about a “Canadian Tux.” You may be thinking of an all-American light-wash look that’s super baggy or maybe too tight in a dark wash, but the denim-on-denim look has gotten a serious upgrade, and it’s truly perfect. Although denim can be a pretty stiff material if you’re into Japanese denim, denim on denim is looking more fluid this season with flowing maxi skirts and tight denim tops with built-in corsets. You can thank Diesel’s SS 23 show for the influx of sexier ways to don a full denim look. The playfulness with color and different washes to the two-toned trend is something that keeps getting love from fashion girls all over social media.

The Canadian Tux originated back in the 50s. It took off in the 90s with the baggy oversized fit. Still, this version is filled with a Y2K flair with low-rise and tighter silhouettes but is not limited to more sophisticated takes like an actual suit made of denim. Then you have almost kitschy trompe l’oeil, acid-printed denim made into couture-like looks, and mini denim skirts with cut-and-sew denim tops to match. Denim on denim is the one trend that has withstood the test of time and come back many-a-times to reinvent itself, and we’re always here for it—cue “Japanese Denim” by Daniel Caesar.

This look shows that not everything has to be matchy-matchy when it comes to denim. Try a chambray button-down of any wash with a long denim skirt, and wait for compliments when you walk outside.

Blumarine fashion show at the Milan Fashion Week Women’s Collection Spring Summer 2023. Milan (Italy), September 22nd, 2022 (Photo by Matteo Rossetti/Archivio Matteo Rossetti/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Now, this isn’t your average denim-on-denim look. You can play with denim tones without it having to be actual denim. Stacked pants or cargos in a denim wash and a slinky top is a night-out type of look that Rihanna would definitely sport.

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 21: (NEW YORK TIMES OUT) A model walks the runway during the Diesel Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show as part of the Milan Fashion Week on September 21, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

A crop and a mini-mini skirt, if that’s not Y2K, then we don’t know what is. I remember vividly Baby Phat mini denim skirts, and this outfit confirms that looking towards the past will always inspire the present. Styling an extra mini denim skirt with mid-calf boots changes the whole vibe into a model-off-duty kind of look.

A model walks the runway at the Diesel fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on February 23, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

Playing with new shapes and colors is a bold move, but if we’re not being bold in 2023, then what are we doing? A more feminine approach to a denim jacket is the perfect way to get into the denim-on-denim trend if you’re over every wash imaginable.