218 Dead In Devastating Roof Collapse At Jet Set Nightclub In Dominican Republic

MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)

A night that began with music and celebration quickly turned into one of the Dominican Republic’s deadliest disasters. As of Thursday morning, at least 218 people were confirmed dead after the roof of the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo collapsed early Tuesday, officials said. Another 155 people were rushed to local hospitals — some in ambulances carrying multiple victims at once.

The cause of the collapse remains unclear, but emergency officials say the Dominican Navy and fire services have been working nonstop in a desperate effort to recover survivors.

“We’ve practically combed ground zero — there’s only a little bit left to look at,” said Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the country’s Emergency Operations Center, during a Thursday morning press conference. He noted the search zone would likely close later that day, adding, “It’s been very hard for everyone,” as he expressed solidarity with the families affected.

Personnel from civil defense and firefighters work at the Jet Set nightclub following the collapse of its roof in Santo Domingo on April 8, 2025. Rescuers raced to find survivors Tuesday among the rubble of a Dominican Republic night club where at least 44 people died and dozens were hurt in an early-morning roof collapse. (Photo by Francesco SPOTORNO / AFP) (Photo by FRANCESCO SPOTORNO/AFP via Getty Images)

Search and rescue efforts remain underway in coordination with multiple state agencies.

“We’re all sad. We’re all affected by the tragedy,” said Dominican baseball legend Pedro Martinez, whose relatives were inside the club when the roof collapsed. In an emotional video posted on Instagram, Martinez said he’s still waiting for word on their safety.

According to the Associated Press, the popular nightclub was packed with fans, athletes, and government officials who had gathered to hear iconic merengue singer Rubby Pérez perform. Witnesses reported seeing dust falling from the ceiling just minutes before the roof came down. The AP also noted that more than 100 emergency calls flooded the country’s 911 system — many from people trapped beneath concrete and debris.

Among those killed were former Major League Baseball players Octavio Dotel and Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera, as well as Nelsy Cruz, the governor of Montecristi province. Cruz reportedly called President Luis Abinader while trapped beneath the rubble to explain the dire situation, according to the AP.

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC – APRIL 09: A woman shows the face of a missing woman in a picture, as emergency crews work at the ‘Jet Set’ nightclub after its roof collapsed, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, April 9, 2025. The death toll from the roof collapse of a popular Dominican Republic nightclub during a concert on Tuesday has risen to 124, after rescuers recovered more bodies. (Photo by Gabriel Calderon/Anadolu via Getty Images)

As of Wednesday, rescuers had pulled at least 145 people from the wreckage, though the total number of injuries remains unknown. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio shared on X (formerly Twitter) that at least one U.S. citizen and one U.S. resident were among the dead.

“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones affected by this devastating event. The U.S. stands ready to support our Dominican allies amid this difficult time,” Rubio wrote.

One man, Wilson Casado, told NBC News he is still desperately searching for his nephew, cousin, and his nephew’s wife — all of whom posted videos from inside the club shortly before the collapse.

“We don’t know anything yet,” he said. “We just hope they’re at a hospital, to be able to see them again.”

Jet Set, a nightlife mainstay since 1973, had undergone renovations in 2010 and 2015. The club also experienced a fire in 2023 after a lightning strike hit a nearby power plant, according to the local newspaper Listín Diario.

“What happened has been devastating for everyone. We want you to know that we are with you and that we share your anguish,” the club said in a translated statement. “As the Jet Set family, we are with you. To you, mothers, fathers, siblings, children, and loved ones of those affected: you can count on us.”