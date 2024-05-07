Victor Glemaud On His Special Met Gala Evening With H&M

Last night, the 2024 Met Gala captured the attention of the masses with a whimsical theme of “The Garden of Time.” Floral appliques, prints, and sculptural avant-garde interpretations of the theme were worn by fashion’s most important figures and highly influential celebrities. Designer Victor Glemaud was among that highly esteemed crowd, dressed by none other than H&M.

The brand has been dressing Glemaud for the Met Gala since 2015. “I love attending the Met Gala with my H&M family. Every year the talent and looks have become more sensational,” he shared. Walking into the Met Gala red (or green in this case) carpet is always an exciting affair for Glemaud who enjoys people-watching and witnessing the incredible looks his peers pull off. He noted that he was most excited to see Anna Wintour’s look.

“H&M has had the pleasure of dressing Victor for the Met Gala a few times and it is always a delight,” Ann-Sofie Johannson, creative advisor and head of womenswear design at H&M shared. “I love collaborating with Victor and this year, he looked truly dapper in his 1950’s inspired tuxedo suit.”

Glemaud describes his style as colorful, so he knew he wanted to lean toward a traditional, formal look for the Met Gala. H&M dressed him in a cropped black tailored suit with a double breast, chain detail. He and the H&M team are known for paying homage and referencing fashion moments and this time was no different. He confirmed his look was drawn from the film Coming to America. “We wanted formality with flair. The Verdura brooke reminds me of a painting, Girl in the Pink Dress, from 1927 by Laura Wheeler Waring, currently on view in the Harlem Renaissance show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art,” said Glemaud.

The designer described his Met Gala look in one word, classism, fitting for the nature of the exclusive event. The energy of the night he said was unforgettable, often enamored by the allure of the intricate gowns and looks of the themes year after year. Glemaud recalls his most memorable moment at the lauded evening was in 2016. On that special night, he expresses that he escorted Jennifer Hudson through the exhibition and Tom Ford stopped to say hello to the duo. “He was floored to hear her white leather gown was by H&M,” he says.

H&M’s innovation for the night was also seen on supermodels Paloma Elsesser, Adwoa Aboah, and NFL star Stefon Diggs. We’re excited to see what comes from Glemaud and the H&M team for the next Met Gala as Glemaud’s remarks ring true about the brand’s increasingly sensational looks.