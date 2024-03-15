Heron Preston And H&M’s Debut Collaborative Collection Is Finally Here

Heron Preston’s long-awaited debut H2 collection with H&M has finally arrived. The long-term collaboration between the New York-based designer was launched to be a “circular” form of creation and innovation and this collection proves just that. The new line of apparel is a street style-inspired collection based on the everyday beauty and bustle of New York City. Its DNA directly reflects Preston’s design aesthetic, utilitarian-esque and uniform-style pieces with an elevated versatility.

“I believe it’s a collection that can be seamlessly integrated into anyone’s existing wardrobe. The idea is to acknowledge individuality through design codes, fits, shapes, and styles that everyone around the globe can relate to,” Preston shared in a statement. “We recognise how real people adopt clothing and adapt it to their personal style.”

H&M

Preston’s meticulous attention to detail is seen through key pieces of boxy reversible bomber jackets made of 100% nylon and long-sleeve racing-style jerseys made of 100% recycled polyester. Staples in the collaborative collection like reversible hoodies and straight-leg denim jeans made of 20% recycled denim. The collection’s focus on recycled pieces reflects the mission of circularity that H2 is keying in on. The capsule is designed with unisex fits in mind while having an expressive range of women’s pieces like a bodysuit, lace-up corset, a long catsuit, tank tops, bike shorts, and a bikini.

H&M

Recently, the H2 studio called for New Yorkers to come to H&M to donate pieces for a priority spot at purchasing the new collection’s pieces. This distinct moment entitled H2 Exchange is a circular fashion program that is aiming to equip emerging designers with the skills they need to succeed in the fashion industry. Those donated pieces will be used in future collections through upcycling by an emerging designer.

H&M

“We’re excited to launch this multifaceted, long-term partnership with such a strong first collection, democratizing Heron Preston’s creative vision by making it more accessible to people worldwide. I think we will accomplish many wonderful things together over time, and this is just a first step,” said the head of men’s design at H&M, Ross Lydon.

The H2 collection is currently available on H&M’s website. Prices range from $20 to $249.