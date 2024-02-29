Heron Preston And H&M Launch A New "Circular" Fashion Program

Getty Images

Designer Heron Preston and H&M have joined forces to launch the “H2 Exchange” program. This collaborative project is a natural progression of the long-term partnership that was announced last fall. The new fashion program described as “circular” is set to position the next generation of designers for success. Through the program, emerging designers will receive key skill sets centered around circularity with the main goal of keeping clothing in a “loop” for as long as possible.

“We are exploring new ways of keeping clothes in circulation for as long as possible. Building an ecosystem based on the marriage of brains, not brands, a platform that is bigger than the product itself, that empowers young talent and innovates in the sphere of circular fashion through the use of new processes,” Preston said in a statement.

The “H2 Exchange” will also feature a garment collecting store network, a curated second-hand re-sell section, a rental and repair service, recycling technologies, and a pre-loved fashion marketplace. The program has begun an open call for young, New York-based designers to apply to the program. Three applicants will be selected to work with Preston on creating a new collection of upcycled pieces from the donated clothes that H&M gathers in New York. They will be gaining insightful information and knowledge from the designer that they can use in their future endeavors. Selected designs will be featured in the upcoming seasonal collections for H&M.

In New York City, there will be a creative workspace at the “H2 Exchange” studio to hold discussions and incubate ideas. Seminars, workshops, and experiences all curated by Preston will be included. A new Instagram account, @h2_exchange to follow along and join the community has also launched. The public clothing donation event will be held from March 8 to March 10 from 9 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Howard Street in SoHo, New York City. Donors will receive priority access to the Exchange studio with the opportunity to buy from the Exchange collection, and discounts on other H2 collections.