Essence Fashion Digest: Heron Preston Launches L.E.D., The CFDA Announces Finalists, And More

In the ever-evolving landscape of fashion, we want to highlight the achievements and creativity of fashion visionaries from diverse backgrounds and shed light on their contributions to the industry. This week in addition to the Cannes Film Festival red carpet taking center stage, we’re seeing creatives explore their practices, new collections, and a new CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund cohort.

This week we’re seeing more good work and fashion, not just producing things but fostering community.

Take a look at the ESSENCE Fashion Digest news below.

Sondér New York launches Women’s SS23 Collection

Sondér is set to drop its first women’s collection on May 20th for Spring/Summer 2023. The brand, traditionally associated with menswear, presents its recent collection entitled “Allure,” which features captivating silhouettes and a vibrant color palette for the warmer weather.

Gucci Cruise 2023

Gucci’s 2024 Cruise show was a head-turner. The runway show took place in the 14th-century Gyeongbokgung Palace in the heart of Seoul, South Korea. Honoring the Korean culture, the Gucci design team presented many silhouettes in homage to the shapes traditionally seen in South Korean dress. Touches of Gucci’s 90s era reemerged while the color palette was reminiscent of their 2000s era. From detachable sleeves to bomber jackets to Gucci’s signature Horsebit Chain bag, the collection was a presentation of some of the brand’s biggest signatures.

Heron Preston Launches L.E.D. Studio

Designer Heron Preston has launched a new creative studio. It was born from the mindset of “in-the-now” creative freedom. It’s about culture shifting and where it needs to be shifted. “L.E.D. Studio is my private art & design practice open to everyone equally, set to enrich our understanding and meaning of how Less Environmentally Destructive concepts can take shape in culturally relevant and relatable ways. It’s my brain’s playground,” says Preston via a press release. Layers to the creative studio include EXCESS, a clothing donation process, WORLD, a social community with a YouTube channel to host content, HP L.E.D., a scholarship program, and SERVICE CENTER, a creative agency.

The CFDA Announces 2023 CFDA Vogue Fund Finalists

The finalists for this year’s CFDA/Vogue Fund have just been announced, and what a talented cohort. Among them are some of our favorites, like Rachel Scott of Diotima, Sami Miro of Sami Miro Vintage, and Ev Bravado and Tela D’Amore, the dynamic duo behind Who Decides War.