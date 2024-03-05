Stefon Diggs Said Winter Whites In March

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Just because the NFL season is over doesn’t mean Stefon Diggs is done serving up memorable outfits. For a day out attending shows during Paris Fashion Week, Diggs stepped out wearing an all-white ensemble. Menswear might be boring to some, but the Buffalo Bills player has been anything but that in recent months. That’s why this outfit doesn’t surprise us–instead it tells us that he’s not sitting down quietly.

Wearing white days ahead of the official start of spring is fitting for Diggs. After all he’s a connoisseur when it comes to subverting what athletes are typically associated with wearing. While spotted at Balenciaga and also out and about in Paris, he was dressed it items from the Demna Gvasalia-helmed brand. But what makes this look mean something? Only Stefon has the ability to make simple pieces interesting. The long-sleeved white turtleneck and baggy trousers were a moment due to the energy he brings to the items. His top wasn’t tucked in which adds a casual element to the entire outfit.

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: Stefon Diggs attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Balenciaga)

On his feet are a pair of shoes that look like they could be in the same family as Balenciaga’s Alaska boot. The oversized fit of these is a bit exaggerated and this is experimental since it feels a bit off-putting, but it works extremely well. The boots are honestly the most interesting part of the entire ensemble. We predict that this pair of shoes that Diggs is wearing isn’t even available yet. Perhaps this was their debut? Either way, we approve.

Wholly, Stefon Diggs has been an individual who has kept men’s clothing interesting not just this year but also in 2023. Whether in a plush, color-blocked Loewe sweater and acid wash jeans or a Canadian tuxedo he has kept us on our toes. Head-turning footwear has been his forte for months too. As the months trudge on this year, we will undoubtedly be looking to him for colorful renditions of what he feels most confident in, exploratory designer items.