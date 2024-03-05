The Best Street Style Looks From Paris Fashion Week

Getty Images

As Paris Fashion Week comes to a close we’re delving into the colorful looks that captured our attention. Shows like Balmain, Off-White, Loewe, and Alexander McQueen brought out the style peacockers who were aiming to be captured as they hopped around the city. Celebrities, stylists, editors, and countless others put their best foot forward and didn’t disappoint us.

Vibrant colors were worn throughout the week with looks like Gabriella Karefa-Johnson who wore an orange-hued dress with a knit cardigan that featured color block panels. She wore black buckled calf-high boots, a black handbag, and matching sunglasses. Supermodel Naomi Campbell shined in a bold matching set with ombre style detailing emblazoned on her jacket. Another attendee also played with the color orange with a lightweight flowing dress that was short in the front and long in the back. She wore a tan textured coat over it with orange pointed-toe heels and an orange clutch.

Serena Williams was spotted in a black outfit worn underneath a blue fur coat and a striking diamond necklace. Model Kai-Isaiah Jamal wore a matching deconstructed plaid set with a sequined panel at the trousers. They donned an off-the-shoulder top and matched their beige chain handle bag to their shoes. Another fashion insider wore a pink vest and blazer set with a pair of black trousers and added a small brooch and a gold buckle. Tamu McPherson who is no movie when it comes to street style elegantly donned a fur jacket one day with a plaid blazer and cropped trouser shorts with a pair of suede tan boots.

To check out the stellar looks from the Fall/Winter 2024 season of Paris Fashion Week keep scrolling.

01 01 Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 05: Naomi Campbell attends the Chanel Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

02 02 Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 02: A guest wears red leather midi skirt, black boots and black turtle neck top outside Hermes during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)

03 03 Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 02: A guest, wears green leather coat, white boot, outside Vivienne Westwood, during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

04 04 Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 02: Khaoula Madi, wears light blue decorated jacket with matching skirt, burgundy Vivienne Westwood bag, outside Vivienne Westwood, during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

05 05 Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 02: A guest, wears green printed polo neck sweater, flared jeans, black leather coat, denim bag, outside Carven, during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

06 06 Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 02: Michelle Elie, wears red cropped jacket, red white and black decorated midi skirt, black tights, white sneakers, outside Carven, during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

07 07 Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 02: Edward Buchanan, wears beige quilted jacket, knitted hat, black pants, sneakers, outside Carven, during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

08 08 Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 02: Sarah Monteil wears a pink fluffy faux fur coat jacket , a leather belt, white floral embroidery tights, platform shoes, outside Hermes, during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

09 09 Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: A guest is seen wearing a black jacket with white details, white shirt, black sunglasses, leather long skirt, light blue bag and black boots outside Valentino show during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matilde Bono/Getty Images)

10 10 Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: Tamu McPherson is seen wearing beige mini fur coat, beige jacket, coordinated shorts and brown boots outside Valentino show during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matilde Bono/Getty Images)

11 11 Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: Joan Smalls wears black oversize blazer, black trousers, black Balenciaga bag, black heels, gold earrings, outside Balenciaga, during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

12 12 Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: A guest wears camel coat, brown fur coat, baggy jeans, outside Balenciaga, during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

13 13 Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: Serena Williams wears black dress, blue fur maxi coat, black Balenciaga sunglasses, crystal necklace, outside Balenciaga, during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

14 14 Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: Guests wear denim jacket, baggy jeans (L), and black top, beige trench coat, jeans (R), outside Valentino, during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

15 15 Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style Street style at Paris RTW Fashion Week on March 4, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by WWD/WWD via Getty Images)

16 16 Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: Tamu McPherson wears black oversized leather jacket, dress with dots print outside Stella McCartney during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

17 17 Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: Sabrina Dhowre Elba wears black white asymmetric blazer, skirt, tights, bag, heels outside Sacai during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

18 18 Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: A guest is seen wearing dark green cargo pants with a belt, army green cropped top, green bomber jacket and yellow snake skin shoes outside Sacai during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)

19 19 Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: Kai-Isaiah Jamal is seen wearing a grey cropped jacket, grey bag with a chain, beige crystal decorated wide belt and grey sunglasses during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)

20 20 Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: Gabriella Karefa-Johnson is seen wearing an orange and burgundy pencil dress, beige grey burgundy and orange colour knitted sweater, black boots and black bag outside Sacai during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)

21 21 Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: Ellie Delphine is seen wearing an oversized beige coat, orange bag, and dress outside Zimmermann during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)

22 22 Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: Nicole Martine Chapoteau is seen wearing a green sweater, black faux leather pants and green bag with black sunglasses and Nikki Ogunnaike is seen wearing a tan jacket, blue jeans, black boots and red and white scarf outside the Stella McCartney show during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

23 23 Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: Naomie Harris is seen wearing a Stella McCartney white suit and a Stella McCartney black and brown bag outside Stella McCartney during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)

24 24 Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: Aleali May is seen wearing a faux fur cream coat, black skirt and black boots outside the Sacai show during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

25 25 Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: Tamu McPherson is seen wearing a Sacai sweater, white pants, maroon camera bag outside the Sacai show during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

26 26 Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: Model Denyse Tumukunde is seen wearing a tan and gray jacket, white top, cream pants and black shoes outside the Sacai show during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

27 27 Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: A guest wears white shirt, pink vest with matching blazer, outside Stella McCartney, during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

28 28 Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 05: Cindy Bruna attends the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

29 29 Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 01: A model is seen wearing a faux fur trim brown jacket, blue jeans, black sweater and a white bag outside the Nina Ricci show during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)