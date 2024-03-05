HomeFashion

The Best Street Style Looks From Paris Fashion Week

Naomi Campbell, Tamu Mcpherson, and countless others showcased their knack for piecing together vibrant garments as they attended shows and private appointments.
By Kerane Marcellus ·

As Paris Fashion Week comes to a close we’re delving into the colorful looks that captured our attention. Shows like Balmain, Off-White, Loewe, and Alexander McQueen brought out the style peacockers who were aiming to be captured as they hopped around the city. Celebrities, stylists, editors, and countless others put their best foot forward and didn’t disappoint us.

Vibrant colors were worn throughout the week with looks like Gabriella Karefa-Johnson who wore an orange-hued dress with a knit cardigan that featured color block panels. She wore black buckled calf-high boots, a black handbag, and matching sunglasses. Supermodel Naomi Campbell shined in a bold matching set with ombre style detailing emblazoned on her jacket. Another attendee also played with the color orange with a lightweight flowing dress that was short in the front and long in the back. She wore a tan textured coat over it with orange pointed-toe heels and an orange clutch.

Serena Williams was spotted in a black outfit worn underneath a blue fur coat and a striking diamond necklace. Model Kai-Isaiah Jamal wore a matching deconstructed plaid set with a sequined panel at the trousers. They donned an off-the-shoulder top and matched their beige chain handle bag to their shoes. Another fashion insider wore a pink vest and blazer set with a pair of black trousers and added a small brooch and a gold buckle. Tamu McPherson who is no movie when it comes to street style elegantly donned a fur jacket one day with a plaid blazer and cropped trouser shorts with a pair of suede tan boots.

To check out the stellar looks from the Fall/Winter 2024 season of Paris Fashion Week keep scrolling. 

