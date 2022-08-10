A Look At Serena Williams’ Biggest Boss Moves

Serena Williams has been a dominant force in tennis for more than 20 years, but she’s also a titan in business. So while Tuesday’s news about her retirement from the sport sent shockwaves far and wide, Williams’ plans to expand her empire are a no-brainer.

While simultaneously winning 23-time Grand Slams, she also runs Serena Ventures, which raised $111 million funding round this year among her many other business endeavors. The VC firm funnels investment dollars to startups headed up underrepresented founders (comprised of 76% of its portfolio), which include Black women, a long overlooked group in VC circles.

“I launched Serena Ventures with the mission of giving opportunities to founders across an array of industries,” Williams said in her announcement on Instagram back in 2019.

Now that she’s officially announced she’s evolving away from her life as a full-time athlete, here’s a look at her accomplishments as a businesswoman thus far.