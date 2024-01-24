HomeBeauty

Naomi Campbell Graced Chanel’s Front Row In Timeless Beauty

As a friend of the house, the supermodel attended the couture show in a pinned-up hairstyle with classic tonal eye makeup.
Naomi Campbell Graced Chanel’s Front Row In Timeless Beauty
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty Images
By India Espy-Jones ·

Naomi Campbell has had a busy couture week– from closing the Balmain show to gracing the front row at Chanel’s Couture show. As she sat front row at the show– next to Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free who collaborated on the house’s film she was featured in– Campbell watched the beauty-centric collection unfold almost 40 years after walking her first Chanel show. 

The collection was prefaced by the cinematic film, celebrating the beauty of imperfection– which the supermodel wore her classic straight, long and black hairstyle in– with her on-screen look translating onto the front row. Except, instead of wearing her hair down at the show, she opted for a pinned-up ponytail with two, draping strands on the sides. As a friend of the house, her beauty look complemented the bow-adorned models, but with a more mature take on the coquettish looks. Think: c-shaped blush and a soft, shimmering cut crease with gold inner corners.

Her eye makeup, as well as her lips, leaned towards two-toned notes: brown upper lids with gold eyelids, dark lip liner with a natural lip, all centered around her green eyes. She, too, opted for a more full brow, which played safely into the feathered brows on the runway. And as she continues to check off her busy couture week schedule, Campbell reminds us that much beauty inspiration can be found off the runway during fashion week as well.

Naomi Campbell Graced Chanel’s Front Row In Timeless Beauty
PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Naomi Campbell attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
TOPICS: 