Naomi Campbell Graced Chanel’s Front Row In Timeless Beauty

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty Images

Naomi Campbell has had a busy couture week– from closing the Balmain show to gracing the front row at Chanel’s Couture show. As she sat front row at the show– next to Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free who collaborated on the house’s film she was featured in– Campbell watched the beauty-centric collection unfold almost 40 years after walking her first Chanel show.

The collection was prefaced by the cinematic film, celebrating the beauty of imperfection– which the supermodel wore her classic straight, long and black hairstyle in– with her on-screen look translating onto the front row. Except, instead of wearing her hair down at the show, she opted for a pinned-up ponytail with two, draping strands on the sides. As a friend of the house, her beauty look complemented the bow-adorned models, but with a more mature take on the coquettish looks. Think: c-shaped blush and a soft, shimmering cut crease with gold inner corners.

Her eye makeup, as well as her lips, leaned towards two-toned notes: brown upper lids with gold eyelids, dark lip liner with a natural lip, all centered around her green eyes. She, too, opted for a more full brow, which played safely into the feathered brows on the runway. And as she continues to check off her busy couture week schedule, Campbell reminds us that much beauty inspiration can be found off the runway during fashion week as well.