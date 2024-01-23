Chanel’s Couture Show Celebrated The Beauty In Imperfection

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Chanel’s latest haute couture collection, “The Button,” as creative director Virginie Viard wrote, tells the tale of “beauty within the imperfections of time.” And although the French house traditionally snips the ribbons of corsetry, this season marks a return to imperfect looks, with tulle, lace, and pleats married with hair bows and highlighters dancing atop cheekbones for their Spring-Summer 2024 collection.

Presented at the Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris, Chanel’s prima ballerina beauty lept into center stage as exclusive guests– including Naomi Campbell, Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free who collaborated with Chanel on the show’s film– watched. With an enlarged logo button dangling over the runway, models appeared like clockwork sporting fluffy brows (and a few with unibrows) as opposed to the trending pin-thin look. Underneath were flushed cheeks, mermaid-esque highlighter, and glistening contour in the name of couture.

The playful looks extended into the hair as well. Chanel went from Victorian buttons to elegant black bows for a whimsical touch. The look– similar to yesterday’s Dior’s show– marked coquettish details as the beauty trend to look out for this couture week.