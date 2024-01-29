We’re Taking Fashion Cues From The Guys This New York Fashion Week

Getty Images

New York Fashion Week is getting a new look from our fashion team as we’re straying away from traditional womenswear trends and dipping our toes into menswear instead. Drawing inspiration from the Fall/Winter 2024 runway shows during Paris Men’s Week, featuring brands like Louis Vuitton, Sacai, and Amiri, we’ve gathered a few trends that have captured our attention. Where better to experiment with these trends than the bustling streets of NYC?

As the chaos of running back-and-forth between shows across Manhattan and Brooklyn subsides, the magnetic charm of NYFW diminishes when compared to its counterparts. Nevertheless, wearing these latest trends has the potential to infuse a touch of Parisian style into our own fashion narrative. From sophisticated ties to plush shearling coats, menswear is undeniably taking center stage, and we enthusiastically embrace this shift. Men’s week emerges as a dynamic event characterized by innovation, seamlessly blurring the boundaries of gender and emanating an overarching sense of elegance. Here’s a look into the menswear trends we’ll be experimenting with this fashion week.

Double-Breasted Blazers

The double-breasted blazer made its appearance at the LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway show in Paris. This gorgeous stark white satin-y sheen blazer with puff sleeves featured a sophisticated double button closure. There’s never not a reason to dress up and at New York Fashion Week, we’ll be testing this out in an oversized fit with a pair of tights. Perhaps, we’ll even merge two trends by incorporating the panties-as-pants style that gained popularity toward the end of 2023.

Model on the runway at LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi Men’s Fall 2024 as part of Paris Men’s Fashion Week held on January 17, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Maitre/WWD via Getty Images)

Shearling Jackets

Sacai’s Paris Men’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway show debuted the most plush luxe shearling coat in an interesting iteration. The light brown jacket featured two tones of light brown fur, inspiring our fashion team to find a similar shearling jacket to wear to shows in New York. We’ll stay warm in style, layering a jacket over brown trousers similar to this look or go for brighter colors like a light blue to break up the monotony of a gray and cold Fashion Week.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 21: A model walks the runway during the Sacai Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show as part of the Paris Men Fashion Week on January 21, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Pointed Collar Shirts

Amiri had turned a new leaf during Paris Men’s Week, showcasing a completely new aesthetic with their latest collection featuring styles that were reminiscent of the ‘80s. Pointed collar shirts were amongst those styles. We’re planning on layering ours underneath an oversized blazer or over a T-shirt, if the weather permits, and barrel style jeans for a fun addition to our look. Even designer Martine Rose was touching on ‘80s styles in her most recent collection. Looks like we’re getting groovy this fashion week.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 18: A model walks the runway during the Amiri Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show as part of the Paris Men Fashion Week on January 18, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Ties

We’re not talking about the ties sported by the finance bros in the Financial District, although those are quite nice. We’re leaning more toward Louis Vuitton’s style direction when it comes to wearing ties this fashion week. The Western-style runway show, which incorporated workwear elements, our fashion team plans to adopt ties casually. Picture a button-down shirt left untucked, adorned with a wool coat. Alternatively, for a more bold approach, imagine a full oversized suit paired with a tie and accessorized with big sunglasses, offering an exciting spin on the traditional finance bro look.