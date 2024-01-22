Paris Men's Fashion Week Highlights: Ballet Flats, University Apparel, And More

Getty Images

Paris Men’s Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2024 season was a resounding success. It consisted of shows including Wales Bonner, Amiri, and Louis Vuitton which injected an infectious energy into the fashion industry. It’s a no-brainer that Men’s Fashion Week is a pivotal time to be paying attention to as the innovation in menswear continues to break barriers. For instance, shows like Dior taking notes from womenswear trends à la ballet flats. These shoes took over the scene all of 2023 appearing on runway shows like Sandy Liang, Miu Miu, and more. They appear to be going nowhere now that Dior’s Spring/Summer 2024 show revealed male models in pointe shoes.

We’re also seeing a resurgence of collegiate apparel take the spotlight of sweatshirts with a university name. In Wales Bonner’s recent runway, she chose to highlight the historically Black institution Howard University. Varsity jackets were another trend we saw on the rise at Rhude’s latest show with the jackets decorated with a university-style emblem of the brand logo and name.

Timberland boots made waves this season with a Louis Vuitton collaboration that debuted on the runway in two colorways of black and classic yellow. The brand was celebrating its 25th anniversary and knew that Paris Fashion Week appearances were the only route to celebrate. The brand ended up being part of four shows in total including Wales Bonner.

The ‘80s seem to be making a comeback with shows like Amiri and Martine Rose showcasing elements from that era with a modern flare. Amiri debuted a new era of sparkling blazers, oversized sunglasses, and slim-fit trousers that ethered very close to the style of the ‘80s. Martine Rose also dipped her toe into ‘80s aesthetics with her designs of large shoulder pads and a cheeky use of zebra print.

To see the Paris Men’s Fashion Week highlights, keep scrolling.

Ballet Flats

Model on the runway at Dior Men’s Fall 2024 as part of Paris Men’s Fashion Week held at École Militaire on January 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images)

Kim Jones incorporating pointe shoes for Dior’s Spring/Summer 2024 menswear runway show is keeping the “coquette” trend alive. Seeing men who aren’t ballerinas in ballet flats this year on the streets will be the true trend test. Other than at the show, recently, actor, director, and musician Donald Glover wore similarly designed shoes by Bode to the 2024 Emmy Awards. The Dior show featured a slew of ballet flats from satin buttery yellow shades to baby pinks and standard black Mary Janes. We’re hoping to see more celebrities on the red carpet in the trend.

University Apparel

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 17: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Wales Bonner Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

Howard University received its flowers on the runway at Wales Bonner’s latest presentation. The recent men’s show featured a few pieces like a crewneck sweatshirt and a sleeveless shirt with “Howard” and “Howard Crew” displayed on the chest. Another brand Rhude, known for its luxury streetwear aesthetics, also included a few varsity jackets on the runway with the Rhude branding on the across the chest and on the side. Will we be seeing more variety of jackets out and about our favorite athletes and actors? We also wonder if non-Howard alumni will be wearing the university-themed Wales Bonner pieces.

Timberlands Are Trending

Pusha T walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Timberland boots have been an East Coast staple for quite some time, especially in New York, so to see the brand have a true high-fashion moment is fascinating. The brand collaborated with Louis Vuitton on two colorways of black and classic yellow with an LV monogram on the tongue, giving it a “quiet luxury” feel fitting for Paris Men’s Week. The shoes were teased by Pharrell, Louis Vuitton’s creative director, on Instagram and debuted on the runway for Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Amongst four other appearances, the shoe also made it on the Wales Bonner runway.

‘80s Aesthetic

Model on the runway at Amiri Men’s Fall 2024 as part of Paris Men’s Fashion Week held at the Carreau du Temple on January 18, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Maitre/WWD via Getty Images)

We never thought we’d be seeing ‘80s style come back but that seems only natural as ‘90s and Y2K aesthetics took over in 2022 and 2023. Amiri’s wide collar shirts with intricate beading and shiny suiting, and slim-fitting pants were the main theme in the collection with accessories like huge sunglasses and large clutch bags. Martine Rose’s show was also a nod to the ‘80s. It featured suits with strong statement shoulder pads and the use of zebra print in a blue and black colorway. Additionally, models sported reworked sweaters, plaid tops, and tracksuits provided a modern take on the ‘80s. A pair of crushed velvet flared pants made it on the runway and these were a distinct cue that Rose had utilized the formerly mentioned stylish era as inspiration.